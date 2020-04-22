India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates April 22: India's total COVID-19 cases surge to 20471, death count at 652

22 April 2020, 20:00 PM Punjab: The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 257 in the state, with six more people testing positive in Jalandhar and Kapurthala today. 53 patients have been cured and 16 others have lost their lives.

22 April 2020, 19:58 PM Uttarakhand: No new coronavirus case reported for the second consecutive day today. The total number of cases stands at 46 out of which 23 patients have recovered.

22 April 2020, 19:57 PM West Bengal: There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7037 samples have been tested in the state so far.

22 April 2020, 19:43 PM Maharashtra: 431 new cases in the state today. 18 deaths among COVID-19 patients today. State's confirmed tally now 5,649.

22 April 2020, 19:35 PM Bill Gates writes to PM Modi: We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation.



22 April 2020, 19:25 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 cases take the state's total to 141.



22 April 2020, 19:15 PM Himachal Pradesh: No new case of coronavirus has been reported today. There are 23 active cases in the State, 11 patients have recovered and one person has died.



22 April 2020, 19:14 PM Kerala: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. 5 of them have foreign travel history and 3 infected through local contacts. Total number of positive cases in the state is 437 of which 127 are active cases.

22 April 2020, 18:57 PM ITBP on Twitter: Distribution of food and ration items to 110 families at Satsiling by 14th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

22 April 2020, 18:54 PM Ministry of Home Affairs has again directed all States/UTs today to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff & frontline workers to prevent violence against them.

22 April 2020, 18:52 PM PM Narendra Modi: The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!

22 April 2020, 18:51 PM Union Home Minister Amit Shah: PM Narendra Modi's govt is committed to protecting those who are protecting India during these challenging times. Bringing an ordinance to end violence against our doctors & health workers is a testimony of the same. This will go a long way in assuring their safety and dignity.

22 April 2020, 18:35 PM India's total cases surge to 20471 with 652 dead. In the last 24 hours, 1486 news cases, 49 dead.

22 April 2020, 18:33 PM Bihar: 21 new cases in the last 24 hours take the total count to 1,361. Total deaths so far jumped to 42.

22 April 2020, 18:28 PM Tamil Nadu: 33 new cases take the total recorded cases to 1629. Over 27 discharged today and a total of 662 have been discharged. Deaths 18. 373 cases in Chennai (highest in the state).



22 April 2020, 18:09 PM China dismisses US lawsuit that alleged it suppressed coronavirus COVID-19 information.



22 April 2020, 17:49 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Centre lectures Bengal on COVID-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn't provide proper testing kits.



22 April 2020, 17:46 PM Maharashtra govt clarifies that Maharashtra govt in not thinking and planning of filing a criminal case against owner if the factory/industry’s worker or labour gets corona positive.



22 April 2020, 17:45 PM Haryana: There are 260 cases of COVID-19 in Haryana out of which 153 people have recovered and three died. 511 tests have been conducted on each 10 lakh people in the State. There is no case in three districts.



22 April 2020, 17:42 PM K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal: I thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India.

22 April 2020, 17:17 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM, around 427 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 17 deaths and 131 discharges.



22 April 2020, 17:07 PM Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party: Our Honble PM Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety & security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic.

22 April 2020, 16:56 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 27 new COVID-19 cases reported today, all from the Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases is now 407 ( Jammu-56 and Kashmir-35).



22 April 2020, 16:49 PM Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes coronavirus test.

22 April 2020, 16:43 PM Karnataka govt has decided to allow following Activities outside containment zone from April 23: 1) Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities. (This would include all private clinics as earlier most were shut) 2) Construction of medical Health infrastructure including the manufacturing of ambulances. 3) Courier services. 4) Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, I-T repairs, motor mechanics, and carpenters in local areas. 5) Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas; and all kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside. 6) Metro Rail Construction Projects with limits of Municipal Corporations where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

22 April 2020, 16:10 PM Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 Crore for ''India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package".

22 April 2020, 16:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: No COVID-19 active cases in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi districts.

22 April 2020, 15:38 PM Prakash Javadekar: Acts of violence against healthcare workers to be made cognisable, non-bailable offences.



22 April 2020, 15:33 PM Rajasthan: 133 positive cases reported in the state today so far. 44 cases in Ajmer, 66 in Jaipur, 1 each in Bharatpur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur, 3 in Jodhpur, 6 in Kota, 4 in Nagour, 7 in Tonk. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,868, including 27 deaths and 328 discharged.

22 April 2020, 15:30 PM Prakash Javadekar: In case of serious injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakhs to Rs 5 Lakhs.



22 April 2020, 15:26 PM Prakash Javadekar: If the damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to the twice the price of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.



22 April 2020, 15:21 PM Prakash Javadekar: Over 1.86 lakh isolation beds ready in the country for the COVID-19 patients.



22 April 2020, 15:19 PM Prakash Javadekar: Rs 50 thousand to 2 lakh fine if found guilty of attacking health workers.



22 April 2020, 15:17 PM Prakash Javadekar: Violence against health workers not accepted.



22 April 2020, 15:11 PM Central Government brings an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty.

22 April 2020, 14:56 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state take the total to 136.

22 April 2020, 13:52 PM Five more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar takes total to 131.

Two females and one male from Khajpura Patna,

One female from Bihar Sharief,

One male from East Champaran.

Contact tracing on.

22 April 2020, 12:54 PM Gujarat coronavirus update at 12 pm on April 22. In the past 12 hours, 94 positive, 5 cured cases and 5 deaths have been reported.



Total cases - 2272

Active cases - 2033

Deaths - 95

Cured - 144

22 April 2020, 12:48 PM An employee of the Civil Aviation Ministry who had attended office on April 15, 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All colleagues who came in contact with him are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution

22 April 2020, 12:45 PM Karnataka's total number of COVID-19 positive cases are 425 which includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges. Seven new cases have been reported on April 21 2020. A 4-month old baby in Kalburagi was found positive.

22 April 2020, 11:48 AM Telangana's Suryapet district is the new hotspot as coronavirus positive cases have surged dramatically in the area. Telangana CM KCR has sent chief secretary, DGP along with top officials to Suryapet to find out the reason behind the sudden surge.

22 April 2020, 11:42 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 56 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases now jump to 813.

22 April 2020, 11:09 AM Total number of containment zones in Mumbai is now 817, it was 721 till Saturday. Red zones - 297 congested pockets with tight lockdown, Orange zones - 129 congested pockets but manageable with less stringent restrictions, Blue zones - 391 with buildings that are manageable.

22 April 2020, 10:37 AM Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday (April 22) said that home quarantine period of Wadhwan family is ending today at 2 pm and he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to take them in their custody. Deshmukh added that Wadhwan family will remain in the custody of Maharashtra Police till the ED or CBI take their custody.

22 April 2020, 09:27 AM Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has been caught in the US due to coronavirus lockdown. He had gone on a private trip and was supposed to be back in the first week of April, but got stuck in the US due to international flight ban. CEC Arora keeps in touch through video conferencing for important decisions of the Election Commission.

22 April 2020, 09:19 AM Till 9 am on Wednesday, 64 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan. Total COVID-19 cases rise to 1,799. 44 from Ajmer,

4 from Jaipur,

3 from Jodhpur,

6 from Kota,

1 from Bharatpur,

6 from Tonk.

22 April 2020, 08:48 AM India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death at 640, cured/migrated 3870. In the last 24 hours, 1383 new cases have been reported and 50 deaths.

22 April 2020, 08:20 AM Three new cases of coronavirus reported from Odisha. Total cases 82, cured 30, dead 1.