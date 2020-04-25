India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 25: LIVE: Pune reports 5 more death due to COVID-19; Maharashtra death toll at 283

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 23,000 while the death toll has touched 718 as India completes one month of the nationwide lockdown that started on March 25. While some states have relaxed the lockdown following the MHA guidelines for non-containment zones, some have extended the lockdown beyond May 5.

Meanwhile, as the lockdown continues to batter the economy, Prime Minister Modi will be holding another meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and is expected to discuss a financial package that may be bigger than the one announced earlier.

Meanwhile, United States has seen a record number of deaths in 24-hour span today. Over 3100 people have died of coronavirus in the US in 24 hours. The total death toll in the US is now about to touch 50,000 while the global toll has crossed 1,90,000. Total number of coronavirus cases across 185 countries has also touched new heights and crossed the 27,00,000-mark.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: