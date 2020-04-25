India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 25: IMCT in Bengal is I Must Cause Trouble, says Upper House MP Derek O'Brien

25 April 2020, 17:35 PM Himachal Pradesh govt has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 am to 7 am daily from Sunday onwards to facilitate the senior citizens and the general public for morning walks. The state government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday. This would not only ensure social distancing but also minimum crowding in the shops.



25 April 2020, 17:34 PM Goa Government issues an order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand-alone and in hotels, resorts, etc. casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes to remain shut till further orders.



25 April 2020, 17:28 PM Congress: Death. Despair. Desperation. The result of an unplanned lockdown.

25 April 2020, 17:25 PM Congress party on Twitter: Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown and COVID-19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting.

Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown & COVID19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting.

25 April 2020, 17:22 PM Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Ghaziabad.



25 April 2020, 17:20 PM Karnataka: 26 new cases reported as of 5:00 PM. Cumulatively 500 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 18 deaths & 158 discharges.

25 April 2020, 17:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 112 total COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar out of which 53 are active cases.

25 April 2020, 17:15 PM Indian Railway’s production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process on Thursday (April 23, 2020) after 28 days of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.



25 April 2020, 17:09 PM Bihar: The total coronavirus cases rise to 228 in the state after 5 more people test COVID-19 positive.

25 April 2020, 17:08 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 40 new coronavirus positive cases registered today; total now at 494.

25 April 2020, 17:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,778 after 157 more people test positive.



25 April 2020, 17:06 PM Chhattisgarh: 2 COVID-19 patients discharged from a hospital in Raipur, a total of 32 people have recovered in the state so far as only 5 cases are now active.



25 April 2020, 17:04 PM Derek O Brien, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha: IMCT Bengal visit served no purpose - Visiting districts with no hotspots - Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly. Take ur pick. IMCT= India's Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal).







25 April 2020, 16:54 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: India's healthcare workers its frontline warriors, should respect their contribution, ensure safety and dignity.



25 April 2020, 16:53 PM Assam: Petrol pumps in Hailakandi come out with banners 'No Mask, No Fuel' to stepped in making the wearing of face masks compulsory.

25 April 2020, 16:34 PM International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and the University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against the coronavirus by rapid cleaning of the hospital environment.

25 April 2020, 16:34 PM International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and the University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against the coronavirus by rapid cleaning of the hospital environment.

25 April 2020, 16:32 PM Rotary Club of Delhi Heritage supplies 50,000 reusable face masks in coordination with the Press Information Bureau.

25 April 2020, 16:30 PM Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll in Indore rises to 57 with two more fatalities and the confirmed cases climb to 1,085 after 56 people test positive.



25 April 2020, 16:28 PM Puducherry: COVID-19 cases rise to 4 after an 18-year-old tested positive.



25 April 2020, 16:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: Hotspot update in Gautam Budha Nagar, Red zone - 17, Orange zone - 13 and Green zone - 10.







25 April 2020, 15:15 PM Jharkhand: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total tally rises to 63. All the four new cases are from Ranchi - 3 from Hindpiri and 1 from Katatoli area.



25 April 2020, 15:11 PM Delhi HC issues notice on plea citing use of centralised air-conditioning may spread COVID-19: The Delhi High court has issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Government seeking reply on a petition moved in the Delhi High Court citing use of centralised air conditioning may spread COVID-19 infections. The petition moved by the Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi Advocate KC Mittal has raised concerns over the centralized air conditioning of buildings, including the buildings of Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts, seeking the corona crises. (Read here)

25 April 2020, 15:03 PM Maharashtra: People violated lockdown rule in Malegaon and went out for the shopping in large numbers during the occasion of Ramadan. On getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot to check the situation.

25 April 2020, 14:58 PM Gujarat: Migrant workers and perpetrators living in Surat will now be allowed to go back to their hometown after getting approval from the District Collector. However, people will have to self arrange for the vehicle to commute. The decision was taken by MP CR Patil after talks with Home Minister and Chief Minister.

25 April 2020, 14:44 PM Lockdown relaxation: Restaurants, salons and barbershops to remain closed clarifies govt. Relaxations given under lockdown restrictions pertain only to shops selling items in the non-hotspot areas. #COVID19 Update







25 April 2020, 14:40 PM Delhi: Head constable of Alipur police station in Delhi has been found corona positive. 11 policemen who came in contact with the head constable have been quarantined.

25 April 2020, 14:37 PM Karnataka: 15 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 1 journalist also tested COVID-19 positive. Case Details:

Bangalore Urban 6 ( 01 Journalist, 05 from Hongasandra)

Belagavi 06

Mandya 01

Chikkaballapura 01

Dakshin Kannada 01



25 April 2020, 13:20 PM Maharashtra: 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 6817, including 301 deaths.

25 April 2020, 13:15 PM Healthcare worker test COVID-19 positive: Another junior doctor at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital at Aligarh Muslim University tests positive for coronavirus, total COVID-19 cases in city rise to eight. (PTI input)

25 April 2020, 13:01 PM Spicejet freighter carrying COVID19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi on Friday night (April 25, 2020). The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies.

25 April 2020, 12:44 PM Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19 situation underway. The meeting is conducted under the chairmanship of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Officials including Foreign Minister, Urban Development Minister, Minister of State for Health are were present at the meeting.

25 April 2020, 12:34 PM MHA issues clarification after its order for opening shops triggers confusion amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: A day after issuing orders which allowed shops selling non-essential goods to open for trade, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (April 25, 2020) in a clarification said that all shops except shopping malls in rural areas and all standalone shops in urban areas are allowed to open. (Read here)

25 April 2020, 12:14 PM Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urges people to pray for the safety of people across the world during the month of Ramzan. Ramzan is the time to offer prayers & seek blessings. It's also the time to pray for safety of people across the world, from Coronavirus. Religious & social leaders & centre have appealed to people to offer prayers with prevention & precaution at home.

25 April 2020, 12:09 PM Karnataka: 15 new positive cases have been reported in the state. Total number of cases surge to 489 which includes 18 deaths and 153 recovered cases.



25 April 2020, 11:13 AM Bihar: State government planning for plasma therapy at AIIMS, Patna, says Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. (ANI input)

25 April 2020, 11:11 AM Bihar: 2 more COVID-19 positive case in the state. Total tally rises to 225. 2-males of age 35 and 67 were tested positive. Contact tracing underway.

25 April 2020, 10:47 AM President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others follow social distancing at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Sanjay Kothari oath-taking ceremony. Sanjay Kothari takes oath as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), the oath of office is being administered to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others also present at the ceremony.

25 April 2020, 09:50 AM Rajasthan: 25 new positive cases reported in the state. Total number of positives cases rise to 2059. Out of the new cases reported, 8 cases are from Ajmer, 5 from Jhalawar, 4 from Kota, one from Dungarpur, 5 from Jodhpur, and 2 from Dhaulpur. Bhilwara district became corona free as five infected patients test negative.

25 April 2020, 09:42 AM With 57 fatalities, India records the highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours; recovery rate at 20.66 percent. (Read here)

25 April 2020, 09:39 AM Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration lifts ban on entry and exit of doctors, paramedics.

25 April 2020, 09:35 AM Coronavirus gene detected on air pollutants by Italian researchers: A new study has detected the presence of the sometimes deadly COVID-19 pathogen on particles of air pollution. A further research is being conducted if the virus could be carried over longer distances and infect a larger group of people. (Read here)

25 April 2020, 08:51 AM India COVID-19 Data: Total number of cases rise to 24,506 which includes 18668 active cases, 5062 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 775 deaths. 1429 new cases and 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths in the last 24 hours highest in India till now, recovery rate stands at 20.66 %. (Union Health Ministry data)

25 April 2020, 07:50 AM US accounts for over one-fourth of global COVID-19 deaths: The United States accounts for more than one-fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths and over one-third of the total number of people infected with the deadly virus, latest figures revealed on Friday. (PTI report)

25 April 2020, 07:41 AM COVID-19 Global figure: Total number of cases rises to 2,790,986. Death toll at 195,920 across 185 countries. US worst hit with 890,524 cases and 51,017 deaths. (Johns Hopkins University data at 7.40 am IST)

25 April 2020, 07:11 AM COVID-19 test kit: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI report)

25 April 2020, 07:09 AM Delhi: People offered prayer at home during Ramzan as mosques remain closed amid lockdown. People offered 'Namaz' and performed 'sahari' rituals at their homes as all mosques remain closed amid the CoronaLockdown. "If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of Coronavirus. So, I prayed along with my family at home", Md Salim, a resident of Inderlok said.