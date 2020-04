India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 25: Maharashtra followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan worst COVID-19-hit places in India

25 April 2020, 21:16 PM Gujarat: The current total of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,071. The death count has jumped to 133 after 6 new deaths in 24 hours. Over 282 patients have recovered.



25 April 2020, 21:02 PM Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. The death toll rises by 22 to 323.



25 April 2020, 20:18 PM Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clears Rohtang Pass three weeks in advance despite the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. This has been done in order to ensure the movement of essential supplies and relief materials to Lahaul Valley. #IndiaFightsCorona: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clears Rohtang Pass three weeks in advance despite #COVID19 lockdown, in order to ensure movement of essential supplies and relief materials to Lahaul Valley. Details: https://t.co/xvKqzicIg2#StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/rzohaiX7fF — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 20:11 PM India's state-wise details of total COVID-19 positive cases: #CoronaVirusUpdates: State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases

(till 25 April, 2020, 05:00 PM) ➡️States with 1-35 confirmed cases

➡️States with 35-455 confirmed cases

➡️States with 455+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far Via @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/wSLlVsgvX7 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 20:09 PM The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against hydroxychloroquine drug Donald Trump touted as a game changer against the COVID-19



25 April 2020, 19:41 PM Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to bring back Goans stuck in different countries due to the COVID-19 situation. Sawant said the government had prepared a foolproof SOP for crew members stranded on ships.

25 April 2020, 19:40 PM Uttarakhand: COVID-19 cases in the state will now be treated only in the hospitals designated for the purpose, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. The hospitals where only COVID-19 cases will be treated now are Mela Hospital (Haridwar), Doon Hospital (Dehradun), Medical College (Rudrapur) and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital (Haldwani), he added.



25 April 2020, 19:38 PM Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

25 April 2020, 19:32 PM Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh held widespread consultations with Ex-Bureaucrats to take stock of India’s fight against the COVID-19 and explored ways for an exit plan post lockdown.



25 April 2020, 19:30 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state take the total to 242.

25 April 2020, 19:27 PM Delhi government to implement MHA's latest guidelines. Stand-alone shops and shops in residential areas to remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zone.

25 April 2020, 19:11 PM Maharashtra: 96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus infection till now.



25 April 2020, 19:10 PM Kerala: COVID-19 cases rise to 457 in the state after 7 more infections were reported – 3 each in Kottayam and Kollam districts, 1 in Kannur.

25 April 2020, 19:08 PM Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases rise to 63 after 4 more people test positive in Ranchi.

25 April 2020, 19:04 PM Madhya Pradesh: Till date, 1945 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 99 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1085 cases and 57 deaths while in Bhopal, there are 388 cases and 9 deaths.

25 April 2020, 18:45 PM Maharashtra: Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in Vasai Virar near Mumbai, three of them in Vasai, two in Virar, and two in Nalasopara. The total number has now reached 110 in the Vasai Virar area.



25 April 2020, 18:44 PM Maharashtra: In the last 24 hours in Aurangabad, five new corona patients have appeared. The number of Corona positive patients in Aurangabad now stands at 49.



25 April 2020, 18:43 PM Mumbai: 21 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours have been reported in Mumbai's biggest hotspot Dharavi. The total number of corona positive patients in Dharavi now stands at 241 whereas 14 people have died so far.

25 April 2020, 18:34 PM West Bengal COVID-19 active case - 423. Rise of 38 cases in the last 24 hours. Death count 18 to date.



25 April 2020, 18:29 PM Tamil Nadu: 66 positive cases today. 1821 total cases in TN. 52% recovery rate. 1 death today; total death toll at 23. 960 patients have recovered in the state.



25 April 2020, 18:21 PM Bihar: 1 more COVID-19 case in the state take the total to 239.

25 April 2020, 18:17 PM In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.

25 April 2020, 17:50 PM COVID-19 India update as on April 25, 2020 till 05:00 PM: Total Cases - 24942 Active Cases - 18953 Cured/Discharged- 5209 Deaths - 779 Migrated - 1

25 April 2020, 17:35 PM Himachal Pradesh govt has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 am to 7 am daily from Sunday onwards to facilitate the senior citizens and the general public for morning walks. The state government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday. This would not only ensure social distancing but also minimum crowding in the shops.



25 April 2020, 17:34 PM Goa Government issues an order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand-alone and in hotels, resorts, etc. casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes to remain shut till further orders.



25 April 2020, 17:28 PM Congress: Death. Despair. Desperation. The result of an unplanned lockdown. Death. Despair. Desperation. The result of an unplanned lockdown. #1MonthLockdownWithoutPlan pic.twitter.com/7AikKpKVSQ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 17:25 PM Congress party on Twitter: Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown and COVID-19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting.

Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown & COVID19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting. #1MonthLockdownWithoutPlan pic.twitter.com/dRLNNynOC7 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 17:22 PM Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Ghaziabad.



25 April 2020, 17:20 PM Karnataka: 26 new cases reported as of 5:00 PM. Cumulatively 500 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 18 deaths & 158 discharges.

25 April 2020, 17:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 112 total COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar out of which 53 are active cases.

25 April 2020, 17:15 PM Indian Railway’s production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process on Thursday (April 23, 2020) after 28 days of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.



25 April 2020, 17:09 PM Bihar: The total coronavirus cases rise to 228 in the state after 5 more people test COVID-19 positive.

25 April 2020, 17:08 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 40 new coronavirus positive cases registered today; total now at 494.

25 April 2020, 17:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,778 after 157 more people test positive.



25 April 2020, 17:06 PM Chhattisgarh: 2 COVID-19 patients discharged from a hospital in Raipur, a total of 32 people have recovered in the state so far as only 5 cases are now active.



25 April 2020, 17:04 PM Derek O Brien, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha: IMCT Bengal visit served no purpose - Visiting districts with no hotspots - Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly. Take ur pick. IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal). IMCT #Bengal visit served no purpose

- Visiting districts with no hotspots

- Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly.

Take ur pick. IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal) — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 16:54 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: India's healthcare workers its frontline warriors, should respect their contribution, ensure safety and dignity.



25 April 2020, 16:53 PM Assam: Petrol pumps in Hailakandi come out with banners 'No Mask, No Fuel' to stepped in making the wearing of face masks compulsory. Assam: Petrol pumps in Hailakandi come out with banners 'No Mask, No Fuel' to stepped in making wearing of face masks compulsory.#IndiaFightsCorona #WeShallOvercome #AIRVideos: Nilotpal Deb pic.twitter.com/95yu5RwczC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 16:34 PM International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and the University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against the coronavirus by rapid cleaning of the hospital environment.

#IndiaFightsCorona: International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against #COVID19 by rapid cleaning of hospital environment: https://t.co/QfKoH5Ysm5#StayHome pic.twitter.com/bcp2gmFQ8b — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 16:32 PM Rotary Club of Delhi Heritage supplies 50,000 reusable face masks in coordination with the Press Information Bureau.

25 April 2020, 16:30 PM Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll in Indore rises to 57 with two more fatalities and the confirmed cases climb to 1,085 after 56 people test positive.



25 April 2020, 16:28 PM Puducherry: COVID-19 cases rise to 4 after an 18-year-old tested positive.



25 April 2020, 16:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: Hotspot update in Gautam Budha Nagar, Red zone - 17, Orange zone - 13 and Green zone - 10. Hotspot update GBN

Red zone - 17

Orange zone - 13

Green zone - 10 pic.twitter.com/pS9u3vtW6V — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 15:15 PM Jharkhand: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total tally rises to 63. All the four new cases are from Ranchi - 3 from Hindpiri and 1 from Katatoli area.



25 April 2020, 15:11 PM Delhi HC issues notice on plea citing use of centralised air-conditioning may spread COVID-19: The Delhi High court has issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Government seeking reply on a petition moved in the Delhi High Court citing use of centralised air conditioning may spread COVID-19 infections. The petition moved by the Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi Advocate KC Mittal has raised concerns over the centralized air conditioning of buildings, including the buildings of Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts, seeking the corona crises. (Read here)

25 April 2020, 15:03 PM Maharashtra: People violated lockdown rule in Malegaon and went out for the shopping in large numbers during the occasion of Ramadan. On getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot to check the situation.

25 April 2020, 14:58 PM Gujarat: Migrant workers and perpetrators living in Surat will now be allowed to go back to their hometown after getting approval from the District Collector. However, people will have to self arrange for the vehicle to commute. The decision was taken by MP CR Patil after talks with Home Minister and Chief Minister.

25 April 2020, 14:44 PM Lockdown relaxation: Restaurants, salons and barbershops to remain closed clarifies govt. Relaxations given under lockdown restrictions pertain only to shops selling items in the non-hotspot areas. #COVID19 Update

In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED.

They render services & the relaxations given under #lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 25, 2020 In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED.

They render services & the relaxations given under lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items

25 April 2020, 14:40 PM Delhi: Head constable of Alipur police station in Delhi has been found corona positive. 11 policemen who came in contact with the head constable have been quarantined.