India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 26: Bihar, Jharkhand reports new COVID-19 cases; India death toll at 779

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 24,942 on April 26, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to flatten the curve of the spread of infection.

According to the latest figures, Maharashtra has the most number of cases (over 6,000), followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, each of which has more than 2,000 confirmed cases. The state of Maharashtra has also witnessed the most Covid-19 casualties in comparison with other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme at 11 am on Sunday (April 26). PM Modi last addressed the nation through Mann ki Baat on March 29 and had sought forgiveness for the inconvenience caused to migrants and others due to the lockdown measures.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: