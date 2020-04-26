India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 26: Bihar, Jharkhand reports new COVID-19 cases; India death toll at 779

26 April 2020, 08:47 AM
India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rise to 26,496 which includes 19,868 active cases, 5,803 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 824 death as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST.
26 April 2020, 08:08 AM
Jharkhand: Total number of cases rise to 66 in Jharkhand, after 7 people test positive – 4 in Ranchi and 3 in Palamau district.
26 April 2020, 08:03 AM
COVID-19 death in US: United States records 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University data.
26 April 2020, 07:53 AM
Bihar: With 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, total number rise to 242 as per Health Department official.
26 April 2020, 07:20 AM
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown."Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month`s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.
Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bwPKfiXOYC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020
26 April 2020, 07:13 AM
COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases at 2,896,633, death toll stands at 202,832 around 185 countries. Cases in US rise to 938,072 and 53,751 deaths reported as per Johns Hopkins University data.
26 April 2020, 07:06 AM
Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital was shut late Saturday night after a nurse was found corona positive. She was on duty in various locations within the campus over the last 2 weeks. The hospital will remain closed until it gets fully sanitized. Contact tracing underway. North Delhi Municipal Corporation will make appropriate arrangements for the admitted patients.
26 April 2020, 06:59 AM
Maharashtra: Govt of Maharashtra has requested to the Rajasthan govt to allow for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to return back to the state.
Govt of Maharashtra has requested to the Govt of Rajasthan for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to the State. Once they reach back home they will be thoroughly screened&home quarantined for 14 days: Mantralaya Control Room pic.twitter.com/3qQydSpXVA
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
26 April 2020, 06:50 AM
Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in the state with 2 more fatalities; total cases 1,793 after 177 people test positive. (PTI input)