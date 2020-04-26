हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 26: Bihar, Jharkhand reports new COVID-19 cases; India death toll at 779

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 24,942 on April 26, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to flatten the curve of the spread of infection. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 08:47
Comments |

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 24,942 on April 26, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to flatten the curve of the spread of infection. 

According to the latest figures, Maharashtra has the most number of cases (over 6,000), followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, each of which has more than 2,000 confirmed cases. The state of Maharashtra has also witnessed the most Covid-19 casualties in comparison with other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme at 11 am on Sunday (April 26). PM Modi last addressed the nation through Mann ki Baat on March 29 and had sought forgiveness for the inconvenience caused to migrants and others due to the lockdown measures.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

 

26 April 2020, 08:47 AM

India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rise to 26,496 which includes 19,868 active cases, 5,803 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 824 death as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST.

26 April 2020, 08:08 AM

Jharkhand: Total number of cases rise to 66 in Jharkhand, after 7 people test positive – 4 in Ranchi and 3 in Palamau district. 

26 April 2020, 08:03 AM

COVID-19 death in US: United States records 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University data.

26 April 2020, 07:53 AM

Bihar: With 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, total number rise to 242 as per Health Department official.

26 April 2020, 07:20 AM

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown."Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month`s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

26 April 2020, 07:13 AM

COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases at 2,896,633, death toll stands at 202,832 around 185 countries. Cases in US rise to 938,072 and 53,751 deaths reported as per Johns Hopkins University data.

26 April 2020, 07:06 AM

Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital was shut late Saturday night after a nurse was found corona positive. She was on duty in various locations within the campus over the last 2 weeks. The hospital will remain closed until it gets fully sanitized. Contact tracing underway. North Delhi Municipal Corporation will make appropriate arrangements for the admitted patients.

26 April 2020, 06:59 AM

Maharashtra: Govt of Maharashtra has requested to the Rajasthan govt  to allow for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to return back to the state.

26 April 2020, 06:50 AM

Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in the state with 2 more fatalities; total cases 1,793 after 177 people test positive. (PTI input)

Corona Meter
  • 24942Confirmed
  • 5210Discharged
  • 779Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M37S

Coronavirus is travelling to your home through vegetables?