India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 26: 293 new coronavirus cases take Delhi's total count to 2,918

26 April 2020, 22:47 PM Rajasthan: 102 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of cases to 2185 and total deaths to 41. 629 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being cured.



26 April 2020, 22:42 PM Central Board of Direct Taxes clarifies that they never asked IRS Association or IRS officers to prepare any report on tackling of COVID-19 situation. Necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter.



26 April 2020, 22:31 PM Punjab: Total confirmed cases touch 313 after 4 more people tested COVID-19 positive, death toll at 18.

26 April 2020, 22:30 PM Chandigarh: 6 more coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, the total rises to 36.

26 April 2020, 22:26 PM Delhi: 293 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the national capital; the total number of cases rises to 2,918.

26 April 2020, 21:31 PM Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital increased to 87.

26 April 2020, 21:30 PM Over 684 tons of essential and medical cargo delivered across the country under Lifeline Udan during COVID-19 lockdown.

26 April 2020, 21:29 PM Maharashtra: 31 out of 53 journalists in Mumbai who were under quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20, have been treated successfully and discharged. 171 journalists in the city had undergone testing, out of which 53 were found to be positive.

26 April 2020, 21:26 PM As of April 26, 2020, no fresh cases have been reported in - 64 districts in the last 7 days, 48 districts in the last 14 days, 33 districts in the last 21 days, 18 districts in the last 28 days and 283 districts have not reported any COVID-19 case.

26 April 2020, 21:13 PM Haryana: 2 new positive cases in Faridabad take state's total to 296.



26 April 2020, 21:12 PM Jharkhand: Coronavirus cases rise to 82 after 15 people test positive, highest single-day jump in the state.

26 April 2020, 21:10 PM Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 103 with 4 more fatalities; total cases 2,090 after 145 people, including 91 in Indore, test coronavirus positive.

26 April 2020, 20:40 PM West Bengal: 38 new cases take the total number of COVD-19 active cases in the state to 461. Total deaths rise to 20. Total patients discharged to date: 105.



26 April 2020, 20:37 PM Coronavirus cases in India: State-wise breakup as of 5 pm today: #Covid_19india : State-wise breakup at 5pm today - 26th April 2020#CoronavirusOutbreak #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/LlhRbitYkR — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 20:35 PM Himachal Pradesh: No new coronavirus confirmed case in the last 3 days; active cases stand at 13, says State Health Department official.

26 April 2020, 20:32 PM Telangana: 11 new positive cases added today. Total positive cases till now cross the 1,000 mark. Death count at 25.



26 April 2020, 20:31 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 patients in the state rise to 8,086 with 440 new cases. The death count now 342 with 19 new fatalities.

26 April 2020, 20:30 PM Gujarat: 230 new COVID-19 cases take state's tally to 3,301. The death toll reaches 151.



26 April 2020, 20:12 PM Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD).



26 April 2020, 20:01 PM World: NASA developed a high-pressure ventilator in 37 Days for critical COVID-19 patients.

26 April 2020, 19:12 PM Kerala: 11 new cases take total cases to 468. Active cases: 123. Total Deaths: 3.

26 April 2020, 19:10 PM West Bengal: Active cases in the state: 461. In the last 24 hours, over 38 positive cases. Death toll at 20.

26 April 2020, 19:00 PM Bihar: 15 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state taking the total to 274.



26 April 2020, 18:46 PM Tamil Nadu: 64 new COVID-19 positive cases. 1,885 total cases till now. 1 death today; state death toll at 24. 60 discharged today; 1,020 total discharged patients. Active cases in the state at the moment - 838. Over 523 cases in Chennai.



26 April 2020, 18:02 PM In the last 24 hours in India, around 1,975 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.



26 April 2020, 18:01 PM Over 5,914 people in India have been cured, discharged or migrated.



26 April 2020, 17:59 PM India's confirmed cases rise to 26,917, death count at 826.

26 April 2020, 17:25 PM Karnataka: 3 news cases take state's total count to 503, it includes 19 deaths and 182 discharges.

26 April 2020, 17:19 PM World: On foot and with bicycles, skateboards, and scooters, Spanish children went outside today, coming out of their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe`s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.



26 April 2020, 17:05 PM Haryana: Following the relaxations in the lockdown given by the government, flour mills resume work in Jhajjar district. Following the relaxations in the lockdown given by government, flour mills resume work in Jhajjar district of #Haryana. Noticeably full precautions are being observed by the management in view of COVID-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @MIB_India @cmohry pic.twitter.com/THubu5FSdK — PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 17:00 PM India records lowest daily COVID-19 growth rate of 6% since March 15, 2020.

26 April 2020, 16:53 PM Bihar: 4 new coronavirus cases reported today taking the total number of cases in the state to 255.



26 April 2020, 16:46 PM Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi over PDS in West Bengal, requested that PDS system need to be strengthened, and the food grains are not reaching to the beneficiaries in Bengal. He also wrote that the migrant labours should be sent to their destinations through trains free of cost after the lockdown restriction eases.

26 April 2020, 16:29 PM Uttar Pradesh: The number of hotspots identified across the state now stands at 402 while over 31,000 vehicles have been seized till date for violation of lockdown norms.

26 April 2020, 16:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to date, of which 289 cases have been cured/discharged. A total of 29 deaths reported until now.



26 April 2020, 16:01 PM Haryana: COVID-19 cases rise to 294 in the state after 7 more people test positive – 4 in Panipat, 2 in Hisar and 1 in Sonipat, 99 active cases.

26 April 2020, 16:00 PM Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 4 more test positive for the COVID-19, total infections jumped to 33 including 22 active cases.

26 April 2020, 15:53 PM Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Every life in the country is precious to us and this is why the government is taking all possible measures to control COVID-19. Today I visited AIIMS Trauma Center, Delhi to take stock of the preparations. देश की हर एक जान हमारे लिए कीमती है और यही कारण है कि #COVID19 को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सरकार हर संभव उपाय कर रही है।इस कड़ी में तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए आज मैंने AIIMS Trauma Centre, दिल्ली का दौरा किया जिसे dedicated #COVID Hospital में परिवर्तित किया गया है।@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/cPUdFw8hzK — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 15:42 PM PM Modi: Now there is: Realisation on the need to wear masks, including homemade options. Awareness on the need to end spitting, especially in public places. Now there is: Realisation on the need to wear masks, including homemade options. Awareness on the need to end spitting, especially in public places. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/oKsnL3AU9P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 15:27 PM Andhra Pradesh: 81 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state rises to 1097, including 31 deaths and 231 discharged. Active cases in the state jumped to 835.



26 April 2020, 15:23 PM Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra govt putting lives of people in Dharavi in danger by not testing aggressively in COVID-19 hotspot



26 April 2020, 15:23 PM Uttarakhand: 2 more persons, including healthcare worker at AIIMS Rishikesh, test positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun district; total cases touch 50.



26 April 2020, 15:22 PM Devendra Fadnavis: Despite Maharashtra being worst hit by COVID-19, there is no coordination among ruling alliance partners and govt depts.



26 April 2020, 15:18 PM Rajasthan: 69 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 2,152 and death count to 36 in the state. 518 patients have recovered from the virus so far.



26 April 2020, 14:29 PM Rahul Gandhi urges PM to act fast on test kits, says, ' mass random testing is the key to beat Corona.' Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast & clear the bottleneck. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 14:24 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on COVID-19 situation: We have 80% patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms. We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested.

26 April 2020, 14:09 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on COVID-19 situation in state: Decision on lockdown to be taken after 3rd May. I pay homage to the 2 policemen who died due to coronavirus. The government will extend all help to their families.

26 April 2020, 13:38 PM Nepal: 2 new cases reported in Nepal, total tally at 51. 2 new cases of #COVID19 reported from Parsa district in Nepal. Total toll now stands at 51 with 12 recovered: Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal pic.twitter.com/7fnCURmCr3 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 13:20 PM Karnataka: One positive case reported between Saturday evening to 12 noon on Sunday. Total cases stand at 501 which includes 18 deaths and 177 discharge cases.