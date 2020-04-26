India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 26: India's confirmed cases rise to 26,917, death count at 826

26 April 2020, 18:02 PM In the last 24 hours in India, around 1,975 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.



26 April 2020, 18:01 PM Over 5,914 people in India have been cured, discharged or migrated.



26 April 2020, 17:59 PM India's confirmed cases rise to 26,917, death count at 826.

26 April 2020, 17:25 PM Karnataka: 3 news cases take state's total count to 503, it includes 19 deaths and 182 discharges.

26 April 2020, 17:19 PM World: On foot and with bicycles, skateboards, and scooters, Spanish children went outside today, coming out of their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe`s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.



26 April 2020, 17:05 PM Haryana: Following the relaxations in the lockdown given by the government, flour mills resume work in Jhajjar district. Following the relaxations in the lockdown given by government, flour mills resume work in Jhajjar district of #Haryana. Noticeably full precautions are being observed by the management in view of COVID-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @MIB_India @cmohry pic.twitter.com/THubu5FSdK — PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 17:00 PM India records lowest daily COVID-19 growth rate of 6% since March 15, 2020.

26 April 2020, 16:53 PM Bihar: 4 new coronavirus cases reported today taking the total number of cases in the state to 255.



26 April 2020, 16:46 PM Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi over PDS in West Bengal, requested that PDS system need to be strengthened, and the food grains are not reaching to the beneficiaries in Bengal. He also wrote that the migrant labours should be sent to their destinations through trains free of cost after the lockdown restriction eases.

26 April 2020, 16:29 PM Uttar Pradesh: The number of hotspots identified across the state now stands at 402 while over 31,000 vehicles have been seized till date for violation of lockdown norms.

26 April 2020, 16:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to date, of which 289 cases have been cured/discharged. A total of 29 deaths reported until now.



26 April 2020, 16:01 PM Haryana: COVID-19 cases rise to 294 in the state after 7 more people test positive – 4 in Panipat, 2 in Hisar and 1 in Sonipat, 99 active cases.

26 April 2020, 16:00 PM Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 4 more test positive for the COVID-19, total infections jumped to 33 including 22 active cases.

26 April 2020, 15:53 PM Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Every life in the country is precious to us and this is why the government is taking all possible measures to control COVID-19. Today I visited AIIMS Trauma Center, Delhi to take stock of the preparations. देश की हर एक जान हमारे लिए कीमती है और यही कारण है कि #COVID19 को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सरकार हर संभव उपाय कर रही है।इस कड़ी में तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए आज मैंने AIIMS Trauma Centre, दिल्ली का दौरा किया जिसे dedicated #COVID Hospital में परिवर्तित किया गया है।@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/cPUdFw8hzK — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 15:42 PM PM Modi: Now there is: Realisation on the need to wear masks, including homemade options. Awareness on the need to end spitting, especially in public places. Now there is: Realisation on the need to wear masks, including homemade options. Awareness on the need to end spitting, especially in public places. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/oKsnL3AU9P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 15:27 PM Andhra Pradesh: 81 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state rises to 1097, including 31 deaths and 231 discharged. Active cases in the state jumped to 835.



26 April 2020, 15:23 PM Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra govt putting lives of people in Dharavi in danger by not testing aggressively in COVID-19 hotspot



26 April 2020, 15:23 PM Uttarakhand: 2 more persons, including healthcare worker at AIIMS Rishikesh, test positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun district; total cases touch 50.



26 April 2020, 15:22 PM Devendra Fadnavis: Despite Maharashtra being worst hit by COVID-19, there is no coordination among ruling alliance partners and govt depts.



26 April 2020, 15:18 PM Rajasthan: 69 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 2,152 and death count to 36 in the state. 518 patients have recovered from the virus so far.



26 April 2020, 14:29 PM Rahul Gandhi urges PM to act fast on test kits, says, ' mass random testing is the key to beat Corona.' Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast & clear the bottleneck. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 14:24 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on COVID-19 situation: We have 80% patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms. We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested.

26 April 2020, 14:09 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on COVID-19 situation in state: Decision on lockdown to be taken after 3rd May. I pay homage to the 2 policemen who died due to coronavirus. The government will extend all help to their families.

26 April 2020, 13:38 PM Nepal: 2 new cases reported in Nepal, total tally at 51. 2 new cases of #COVID19 reported from Parsa district in Nepal. Total toll now stands at 51 with 12 recovered: Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal pic.twitter.com/7fnCURmCr3 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 13:20 PM Karnataka: One positive case reported between Saturday evening to 12 noon on Sunday. Total cases stand at 501 which includes 18 deaths and 177 discharge cases.

26 April 2020, 13:06 PM West Bengal: First death of a doctor in Bengal due to COVID-19. Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, who was the assistant director, Health Services, West Bengal died on Sunday. We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta

Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores.

We are deeply pained with his untimely demise. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 13:03 PM Haryana: One more coronavirus positive case reported from Hisar; total 2 cases in the district till date.

26 April 2020, 12:59 PM Maharashtra: Two Mumbai Police constable died in the last two days due to COVID-19. The two policemen are - Head Constable Sandip Surve (52), Head Constable Chandrakant Pendurkar.

26 April 2020, 12:48 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation: The last week was slightly better than the week before, for the people of Delhi. There were lesser number of cases, fewer deaths and many people went home after making complete recovery. In the 7th week since the beginning of Corona pandemic, 850 cases were reported and in the 8th week - last week - 622 cases were reported. 21 people died in 7th week & 9 people died last week. In 7th week 260 people recovered&discharged, in 8th week 580 recovered and were discharged.

26 April 2020, 12:28 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19: Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops,dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas,neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open and no shops will open in containment zones.

26 April 2020, 12:22 PM Andhra Pradesh: 81 new positive cases reported, state's tally rises to 1,097. Death toll at 31.

26 April 2020, 11:50 AM Delhi: A nurse tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi's AIIMS Cancer Department. Her two children also admitted to the hospital. So far, nurses from 6 departments of AIIMS hospital tested positive of coronavirus.

26 April 2020, 11:38 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: This Ramzan, we should pray more than before to ensure that before Eid the world gets rid of Coronavirus. I am sure we will strengthen this fight by following orders of the local administration.

26 April 2020, 11:35 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: Wearing mask has to become a habit; it does not mean a person wearing it is unwell, it is just wise precaution. People should stop spitting in public places as it will increase basic hygiene and strengthen fight against COVID-19.

26 April 2020, 11:28 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: Do away with habit of spitting in public.

26 April 2020, 11:27 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: Masks will become a symbol of a civilized society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important.

26 April 2020, 11:25 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: I feel very proud when world leaders thank India and its people for assistance amid coronavirus pandemic.

26 April 2020, 11:24 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: India is leading ways in providing medical support to the world.

26 April 2020, 11:22 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: COVID-19 situation is helping us learn new things.

26 April 2020, 11:21 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: PM hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, says they have played a very active role.

26 April 2020, 11:20 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: World is thanking India for its help amid crisis.

26 April 2020, 11:16 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: Be it businesses, office culture, education, medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in post-coronavirus world.

26 April 2020, 11:13 AM PM Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that the agriculture work continues and no one sleeps hungry. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some laborers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school, making masks, etc.

26 April 2020, 11:09 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: People are rising to occasion to help each other; we are all in this together.

26 April 2020, 11:05 AM PM Narendra Modi 'Maan Ki Baat' address: Fight against coronavirus is people-driven.

26 April 2020, 11:04 AM PM Modi's addresses nation through radio program 'Maan Ki Baat' Here is #MannKiBaat April 2020. https://t.co/tkteUgjck9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2020

26 April 2020, 10:07 AM Rajasthan: 58 new cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 2,14. New case details: Jhalawar 1

Kota 3

Ajmer 11

Jodhpur 15

Hanumagarh 1

Jaipur 7

Nagaur 20



26 April 2020, 08:47 AM India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rise to 26,496 which includes 19,868 active cases, 5,803 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 824 death as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST. 1990 new cases and 49 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The case rate saw the highest spike in India till now.

26 April 2020, 08:08 AM Jharkhand: Total number of cases rise to 66 in Jharkhand, after 7 people test positive – 4 in Ranchi and 3 in Palamau district.