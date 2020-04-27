India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 27: 14 new cases take Bihar's tally to 321

The country-wide death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 872 whereas the total number of positive cases rose to 27,892 on Monday (April 27), according to a Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 8,068, followed by Gujarat which reported 3,301 cases and Delhi which has reported 2,918 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The recovery rate in India has been steadily increasing and has gone up to 22% which is much better than other countries of the world. So far, in India as many as 5,913 people have been cured of the COVID-19 infection.

There are over 280 districts that has not reported a single case of coronavirus infection while no new case of COVID-19 infection has been reported from 64 districts in the last one week. No new cases have come to light in atleast 48 districts since the past 14 days and as many as 33 districts have no new case of corona infection in the last 21 days. Atleast 18 districts have not had a new case of infection in 28 days.

