India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 27: PM Modi to interact with CM at 10 am via video conferencing

27 April 2020, 06:53 AM
Delhi Health workers COVID-19 Positive: 39 health workers of Ambedkar hospital quarantined after 30 staff were tested positive. 58 health workers of Jagjeevan Ram Hospital also tested positive. A total of 88 health workers in 2 Delhi hospitals have tested corona positive.
27 April 2020, 06:45 AM
COVID-19 Vaccine: Trials of Mycobacterium w vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment to begin soon, says PGIMER Chandigarh. (Read more)
27 April 2020, 06:43 AM
Maharashtra: State government to give 50 lakh compensation to the family of two policemen who died due to COVID-19 infection.
27 April 2020, 06:41 AM
Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state which includes females aged 12,13,17 years and they are the residents of Sadar bazaar, Jamalpur, Munger.
27 April 2020, 06:33 AM
4th PM Modi-CM meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be engaging chief ministers of multiple states in a video-conference at 10 am to discuss the COVID-19 situation on the ground.This is the fourth such meeting of PM with the CMs - the 1st meet on 20th March, 2nd Meet on 2nd April, 3rd meeting on 11th April and 4th meet on 27th April.