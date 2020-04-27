हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 27: PM Modi to interact with CM at 10 am via video conferencing

The country-wide death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 826 whereas the total number of positive cases rose to 26,917 on Sunday (April 26), according to a Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 27, 2020 - 06:53
Comments |

The country-wide death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 826 whereas the total number of positive cases rose to 26,917 on Sunday (April 26), according to a Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 7,628, followed by Gujarat which reported 3,071 cases and Delhi which has reported 2,625 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The recovery rate in India has been steadily increasing and has gone up to 22% which is much better than other countries of the world. So far, in India as many as 5,913 people have been cured of the COVID-19 infection. 

There are over 280 districts that has not reported a single case of coronavirus infection while no new case of COVID-19 infection has been reported from 64 districts in the last one week. No new cases have come to light in atleast 48 districts since the past 14 days and as many as 33 districts have no new case of corona infection in the last 21 days. Atleast 18 districts have not had a new case of infection in 28 days.

Follow the live blog for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19:

27 April 2020, 06:53 AM

Delhi Health workers COVID-19 Positive: 39 health workers of Ambedkar hospital quarantined after 30 staff were tested positive. 58 health workers of Jagjeevan Ram Hospital also tested positive. A total of 88 health workers in 2 Delhi hospitals have tested corona positive.

 

27 April 2020, 06:45 AM

COVID-19 Vaccine: Trials of Mycobacterium w vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment to begin soon, says PGIMER Chandigarh. (Read more)

27 April 2020, 06:43 AM

Maharashtra: State government to give 50 lakh compensation to the family of two policemen who died due to COVID-19 infection.

27 April 2020, 06:41 AM

Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state which includes females aged 12,13,17 years and they are the residents of Sadar bazaar, Jamalpur, Munger.

 

27 April 2020, 06:33 AM

4th PM Modi-CM meeting:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be engaging chief ministers of multiple states in a video-conference at 10 am to discuss the COVID-19 situation on the ground.This is the fourth such meeting of PM with the CMs - the 1st meet on 20th March, 2nd Meet on 2nd April, 3rd meeting on 11th April and 4th meet on 27th April.

 

Corona Meter
  • 26917Confirmed
  • 5914Discharged
  • 826Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M10S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Maulana Saad's 'Akashvani Kendra' revealed on Zee News