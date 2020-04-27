India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 27: COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 99

27 April 2020, 22:03 PM Punjab: Eight new COVID-19 confirmed cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 330.



27 April 2020, 22:02 PM West Bengal Health Department now clarifies, COVID-19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine.



27 April 2020, 21:51 PM WHO appoints Okonjo-Iweala as COVID-19 Special Envoy.



27 April 2020, 21:32 PM Rajasthan: 77 COVID-19 cases reported today - 25 in Jaipur, 11 in Jodhpur, 10 in Jhalawar, 8 in Tonk, 7 each in Kota and Chittorgarh, 3 in Nagour, 2 in Bhilwara and 1 each in Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Pali & Udaipur. Total no.of positive cases in the state rises to 2,262.

27 April 2020, 21:02 PM Maharashtra: 522 new cases in the state today. 27 deaths among COVID-19 patients today. The state's COVID-19 positive cases jumped to 8,590.



27 April 2020, 20:57 PM Delhi: Containment Zones increased to 99 in the national capital.

27 April 2020, 20:56 PM 392 flights operated under Lifeline Udan covering 3,89,100 km; 736 tonnes of cargo transported across the country to date.



27 April 2020, 20:52 PM Telangana: Only two positive cases today in the state. Total cases jumped to 1,003 cases and 25 deaths.



27 April 2020, 20:22 PM Union Minister Dr JitendraSingh: Five out of eight Northeast States are Corona free while the other three States have not added any new Corona positive case in the last few days.



27 April 2020, 20:15 PM Mumbai: Thirteen new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi, taking the tally of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 288, says BMC official.



27 April 2020, 20:14 PM Jammu and Kashmir: COVID-19 cases rise to 546 after 23 more people test positive, including the first case in the Reasi district.

27 April 2020, 20:13 PM Gujarat: 247 new cases take COVID-19 tally to 3,548; death toll up to 162 as 11 more succumb to COVID-19.

27 April 2020, 19:48 PM Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh: I had written to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji to guide us along with the group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia & I am grateful to him for accepting. We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth & post COVID-19 we will again focus on same.

27 April 2020, 19:43 PM DM Gautam Budha Nagar: For patients who need special treatment like Dialysis, Cancer treatment etc in Delhi/Noida/GBN, we have started Admin-Uber transport service free of charge. Pls call: 18004192211, opt1. They will verify the medical docs online and send the transport. Pls book one day in advance. For patients who need special treatment like Dialysis, Cancer treatment etc in Delhi/Noida/GBN,

27 April 2020, 18:54 PM Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Govt to pay Rs 15 lakh to kin of working journalist who dies of coronavirus.

27 April 2020, 18:50 PM Ladakh: COVID-19 testing laboratory set up to ensure timely and cost-effective sample testing. Earlier, the samples had to be sent to Delhi.

27 April 2020, 18:48 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll rises to 7 in Amravati district; total cases 23 including 12 active cases.

27 April 2020, 18:47 PM Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: Jharkhand will not implement central guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown due to sudden spurt in coronavirus cases.

27 April 2020, 18:46 PM Odisha: COVID-19 cases rise to 110 after 7 more people test positive -- 6 in Balasore district, and health worker in Koraput, first coronavirus patient in the district as well as south Odisha.



27 April 2020, 18:45 PM Mumbai Police on Twitter: Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family.

27 April 2020, 18:44 PM Tamil Nadu: 52 new cases today. 809 active cases. 1,937 total cases recorded. 81 discharged today. 1,101 total discharged. Total deaths - 24. Total of 570 cases in Chennai.

27 April 2020, 18:41 PM Kerala: 13 new coronavirus cases -- 6 in Kottayam, 4 in Idukki, 1 each in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts; total rises to 481 including 123 active cases.

27 April 2020, 18:39 PM HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal calls meeting with state education ministers over issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meals.



27 April 2020, 17:51 PM India's total cases rise to 28,380, cured 6,362, death toll at 886. In the last 24 hours, 1,463 cases and 60 dead.



27 April 2020, 17:48 PM Karnataka: 9 new cases since 5 pm yesterday. As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 512 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 19 deaths and 193 discharges.

27 April 2020, 17:44 PM Noida: 14 new confirmed cases reported today. Total increases to 129. Over 30 hotspots in Noida to date.



27 April 2020, 17:12 PM Volkswagen re-starts Europe''s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown.



27 April 2020, 17:10 PM Stop using rapid test kits for COVID-19 from 2 Chinese firms, ICMR advises states. Read more here



27 April 2020, 17:06 PM WB CM Mamata Banerjee: Our CS is holding a press briefing every day but we still see negative publicity. This is not a situation to play with. This is a serious situation. 3.4 crore households have been surveyed. This is not a matter of joke. Bengal has a large population. Today there was PM’s VC with CMs. Only 9 states were allowed to speak. We were not allowed still we attended the VC. Central govt is issuing notifications suddenly without consulting the states. They said to open standalone shops. If we open these shops then there will be crowding and lockdown violation. There is a problem with planning. You are sending the Central team, no problem with that we will cooperate with them. We will let our decision on relaxation day after tomorrow after holding a meeting.



27 April 2020, 17:05 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Red, green, orange zones have to be examined carefully to understand where what can be relaxed. A decision will be told the day after. Implementing authorities are the state govt. When we do good, no one gives credit. But when something goes wrong then they will talk big. You’ve seen the problems we’ve had with the kits. We have decided those who have homes to isolate them, we will allow them to isolate themselves at home, and then that means we don’t have to use officials to bring them to quarantine. Home quarantine is model quarantine. Those who want to get treated by staying at their homes, we will allow them. We have not got any monetary help from the Centre to fight COVID-19.

27 April 2020, 16:55 PM Uttar Pradesh: Number of confirmed cases rises to 1,955 out of which 1,589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives while 335 others have been cured/discharged.

27 April 2020, 16:53 PM UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for making necessary arrangements to send students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj to their homes in 300 UPSRTC buses.



27 April 2020, 16:38 PM West Bengal: 47 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. 4 persons discharged today. Total active cases in the state stand at 504. More than 1150 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Total samples tested so far 12043. Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are two districts that have not reported a single case in the last 20 days.

27 April 2020, 16:36 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 cases take the total to 326.

27 April 2020, 16:36 PM Jharkhand: The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state touches 91.



27 April 2020, 16:23 PM Pilibhit in UP and SBS in Punjab have now shown fresh cases, which earlier did not have any new case in last 28 days.

27 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: 85 districts have not reported any new case in the last 14 days.



27 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days. The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar.



27 April 2020, 16:16 PM Health Ministry: India's recovery rate 22.17%.



27 April 2020, 16:12 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases rise to 149 in Nashik district after 7 more people, including trainee doctor, test positive.



27 April 2020, 15:45 PM Bihar: With 14 more COVID-19 cases total tally rises to 321 in the state.

27 April 2020, 14:58 PM Bihar: 17 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, taking the total tally to 307.

27 April 2020, 14:34 PM Maharashtra: 15 journalist test coronavirus positive in Mumbai. Most of them belong to regional news channels. Some of infected journalists are shifted to isolation centres whereas those who were critical are admitted in hospital.

27 April 2020, 14:26 PM PM Modi's address during video Conferencing with State CMs: Our aim must be to have rapid response, need to follow mantra of 'do gaz doori'. Efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

27 April 2020, 14:24 PM PM Modi's address during video Conferencing with State CMs: Lockdown has yielded positive results, the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months.

27 April 2020, 13:16 PM PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers over COVID-19 lockdown, lauds joint efforts of states. (Read here)

27 April 2020, 13:13 PM Maharashtra: Containment zones in Mumbai reduced from 1036 to 805. The number is reduced by 231. The areas which reported no new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days were removed from containment zones.

27 April 2020, 12:51 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported between 5 pm on April 26 to 12 noon on April 27; state's tally at 511 including 19 deaths and 188 cured cases.