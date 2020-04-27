India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 27: India's total cases rise to 28,380, death toll at 886

27 April 2020, 18:54 PM Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Govt to pay Rs 15 lakh to kin of working journalist who dies of coronavirus.

27 April 2020, 18:50 PM Ladakh: COVID-19 testing laboratory set up to ensure timely and cost-effective sample testing. Earlier, the samples had to be sent to Delhi.

27 April 2020, 18:48 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll rises to 7 in Amravati district; total cases 23 including 12 active cases.

27 April 2020, 18:47 PM Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: Jharkhand will not implement central guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown due to sudden spurt in coronavirus cases.

27 April 2020, 18:46 PM Odisha: COVID-19 cases rise to 110 after 7 more people test positive -- 6 in Balasore district, and health worker in Koraput, first coronavirus patient in the district as well as south Odisha.



27 April 2020, 18:45 PM Mumbai Police on Twitter: Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

27 April 2020, 18:44 PM Tamil Nadu: 52 new cases today. 809 active cases. 1,937 total cases recorded. 81 discharged today. 1,101 total discharged. Total deaths - 24. Total of 570 cases in Chennai.

27 April 2020, 18:41 PM Kerala: 13 new coronavirus cases -- 6 in Kottayam, 4 in Idukki, 1 each in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts; total rises to 481 including 123 active cases.

27 April 2020, 18:39 PM HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal calls meeting with state education ministers over issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meals.



27 April 2020, 17:51 PM India's total cases rise to 28,380, cured 6,362, death toll at 886. In the last 24 hours, 1,463 cases and 60 dead.



27 April 2020, 17:48 PM Karnataka: 9 new cases since 5 pm yesterday. As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 512 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 19 deaths and 193 discharges.

27 April 2020, 17:44 PM Noida: 14 new confirmed cases reported today. Total increases to 129. Over 30 hotspots in Noida to date.



27 April 2020, 17:12 PM Volkswagen re-starts Europe''s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown.



27 April 2020, 17:10 PM Stop using rapid test kits for COVID-19 from 2 Chinese firms, ICMR advises states. Read more here



27 April 2020, 17:06 PM WB CM Mamata Banerjee: Our CS is holding a press briefing every day but we still see negative publicity. This is not a situation to play with. This is a serious situation. 3.4 crore households have been surveyed. This is not a matter of joke. Bengal has a large population. Today there was PM’s VC with CMs. Only 9 states were allowed to speak. We were not allowed still we attended the VC. Central govt is issuing notifications suddenly without consulting the states. They said to open standalone shops. If we open these shops then there will be crowding and lockdown violation. There is a problem with planning. You are sending the Central team, no problem with that we will cooperate with them. We will let our decision on relaxation day after tomorrow after holding a meeting.



27 April 2020, 17:05 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Red, green, orange zones have to be examined carefully to understand where what can be relaxed. A decision will be told the day after. Implementing authorities are the state govt. When we do good, no one gives credit. But when something goes wrong then they will talk big. You’ve seen the problems we’ve had with the kits. We have decided those who have homes to isolate them, we will allow them to isolate themselves at home, and then that means we don’t have to use officials to bring them to quarantine. Home quarantine is model quarantine. Those who want to get treated by staying at their homes, we will allow them. We have not got any monetary help from the Centre to fight COVID-19.

27 April 2020, 16:55 PM Uttar Pradesh: Number of confirmed cases rises to 1,955 out of which 1,589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives while 335 others have been cured/discharged.

27 April 2020, 16:53 PM UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for making necessary arrangements to send students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj to their homes in 300 UPSRTC buses.



27 April 2020, 16:38 PM West Bengal: 47 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. 4 persons discharged today. Total active cases in the state stand at 504. More than 1150 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Total samples tested so far 12043. Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are two districts that have not reported a single case in the last 20 days.

27 April 2020, 16:36 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 cases take the total to 326.

27 April 2020, 16:36 PM Jharkhand: The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state touches 91.



27 April 2020, 16:23 PM Pilibhit in UP and SBS in Punjab have now shown fresh cases, which earlier did not have any new case in last 28 days.

27 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: 85 districts have not reported any new case in the last 14 days.



27 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days. The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar.



27 April 2020, 16:16 PM Health Ministry: India's recovery rate 22.17%.



27 April 2020, 16:12 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases rise to 149 in Nashik district after 7 more people, including trainee doctor, test positive.



27 April 2020, 15:45 PM Bihar: With 14 more COVID-19 cases total tally rises to 321 in the state.

27 April 2020, 14:58 PM Bihar: 17 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, taking the total tally to 307.

27 April 2020, 14:34 PM Maharashtra: 15 journalist test coronavirus positive in Mumbai. Most of them belong to regional news channels. Some of infected journalists are shifted to isolation centres whereas those who were critical are admitted in hospital.

27 April 2020, 14:26 PM PM Modi's address during video Conferencing with State CMs: Our aim must be to have rapid response, need to follow mantra of 'do gaz doori'. Efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

27 April 2020, 14:24 PM PM Modi's address during video Conferencing with State CMs: Lockdown has yielded positive results, the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months.

27 April 2020, 13:16 PM PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers over COVID-19 lockdown, lauds joint efforts of states. (Read here)

27 April 2020, 13:13 PM Maharashtra: Containment zones in Mumbai reduced from 1036 to 805. The number is reduced by 231. The areas which reported no new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days were removed from containment zones.

27 April 2020, 12:58 PM West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visits East Midnapore area, to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19 West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a #COVID19 Hospital (Level 3&4) near Mechogram in East Midnapore, to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iopbuZti9Q — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

27 April 2020, 12:51 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported between 5 pm on April 26 to 12 noon on April 27; state's tally at 511 including 19 deaths and 188 cured cases.

27 April 2020, 12:20 PM Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to PM Modi video conference meet: We don’t have resources to call back our migrant labourers from other states. We need to devise measures to ease people’s life in green zones.

27 April 2020, 11:45 AM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures every possible help to people stuck in Bengal. GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown,in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2020

27 April 2020, 11:30 AM Maharashtra: 440 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths reported. Total tally rises to 8068, death toll at 342.



27 April 2020, 11:05 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/D9kiiXk4XK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

27 April 2020, 11:03 AM Andhra Pradesh: 80 new positive cases in last 24 hours. Total cases 1177, deaths toll at 31.

27 April 2020, 10:13 AM Maharashtra: Blood samples of 4 COVID survivors tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients.

27 April 2020, 10:10 AM Delhi Max Hospital: 33 health care workers tested COVID-19 positive. They are currently being shifted to Max Saket COVID-19 ward. The entire hospital is getting sanitized. The hospital authority has decided to test more than 10,000 employees during which the positive cases were detected.

27 April 2020, 09:21 AM Bihar: 13 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state; the total number rises to 290. A total of 8-females and 5-males have been tested positive.



27 April 2020, 08:51 AM India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rise to 27,892 which includes 20,835 active cases, 6,184 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 872 deaths, as per Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST. In the last 24 hours 1396 new cases, 48 deaths, and 381 cured cases have been reported. Recovery rate at 22.17%.

27 April 2020, 08:46 AM West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) presently camping in Kolkata, to begin field visit from today. The team campaigning started from BSF’s office in Kolkata. No police escort is provided to them neither are they accompanied by any Bengal state govt official. They are moving towards Uluberia in Howrah.

27 April 2020, 08:13 AM Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after recovering from COVID-19: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time) returned to his official residence, 10 Downing Street, after spending two weeks recovering from novel coronavirus. According to British media reports, Johnson went to his normal schedule following his treatment at a London hospital, as UK registered 413 new deaths due to COVID-19, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31. (ANI report)

27 April 2020, 07:28 AM Agra violation of lockdown norms: Agra Police assures strict action after isolated patient shares video showing violation of COVID-19 rules in a quarantine centre and complains of no proper treatment. — AGRA POLICE (@agrapolice) April 26, 2020

27 April 2020, 07:04 AM Students from Assam who were stranded in Kota, return back to their hometown on Monday as state government made special arrangements for their travel amid lockdown. After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/OCZSm6WGZI pic.twitter.com/qVJkAIAMnA — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

27 April 2020, 06:53 AM Delhi Health workers COVID-19 Positive: 39 health workers of Ambedkar hospital quarantined after 30 staff were tested positive. 58 health workers of Jagjeevan Ram Hospital also tested positive. A total of 88 health workers in 2 Delhi hospitals have tested corona positive.