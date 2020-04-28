India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; 3 doctors infected

28 April 2020, 06:37 AM
Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild #COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation pic.twitter.com/c7KdGyabWP
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020
28 April 2020, 06:35 AM
Rajasthan: Total cases rise to 2,262 in Rajasthan after 77 people test positive; death toll 50 after 9 more fatalities - 6 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jodhpur, Bharatpur & Karauli districts.
28 April 2020, 06:33 AM
Delhi Police perform 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for feeding 1 lakh people daily. PM Narendra Modi lauds gesture. (Read here)
Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice.
Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020
28 April 2020, 06:24 AM
Chandigarh: 3 doctors among 9 new COVID19 cases in Chandigarh, total tally rises to 45, including 28 active cases. (PTI info)