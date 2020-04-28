India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; 3 doctors infected

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 28,000-mark with nearly 1,400 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, ending Monday evening. The Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, has climbed to 886. Over 50 deaths have been reported in 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 21,132 active cases as of Monday evening.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in terms of number of coronavirus infections in the country and fatalities. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat which has registered over 3,000 cases of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial review meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday. India’s lockdown exit strategy was on top of the agenda of the third-such meet of the PM with CMs.

The official death toll from the coronavirus, meanwhile, has topped 2,00,000 worldwide, with over 2.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Follow this live blog for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19: