India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; 3 doctors infected

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 28,000-mark with nearly 1,400 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, ending Monday evening. The Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, has climbed to 886. Over 50 deaths have been reported in 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 21,132 active cases as of Monday evening.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 06:37
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 28,000-mark with nearly 1,400 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, ending Monday evening. The Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, has climbed to 886. Over 50 deaths have been reported in 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 21,132 active cases as of Monday evening.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in terms of number of coronavirus infections in the country and fatalities. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat which has registered over 3,000 cases of novel coronavirus. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial review meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday. India’s lockdown exit strategy was on top of the agenda of the third-such meet of the PM with CMs.

The official death toll from the coronavirus, meanwhile, has topped 2,00,000 worldwide, with over 2.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Follow this live blog  for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19:

 

 

28 April 2020, 06:37 AM

Home Isolation guidelines: Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. 

28 April 2020, 06:35 AM

Rajasthan: Total cases rise to 2,262 in Rajasthan after 77 people test positive; death toll 50 after 9 more fatalities - 6 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jodhpur, Bharatpur & Karauli districts.

28 April 2020, 06:33 AM

Delhi Police perform 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for feeding 1 lakh people daily. PM Narendra Modi lauds gesture. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 06:24 AM

Chandigarh: 3 doctors among 9 new COVID19 cases in Chandigarh, total tally rises to 45, including 28 active cases. (PTI info)

