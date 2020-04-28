India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: 42 new coronavirus cases take Dharavi's total to 330, death toll at 19

28 April 2020, 21:02 PM Chandigarh: Till now, there are a total of 56 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the UT.



28 April 2020, 21:00 PM All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the Ministry of Health, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours. All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the Ministry of Health, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 20:39 PM Uttarakhand: 1 person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 52 including 18 active cases and 34 recovered.



28 April 2020, 20:33 PM Gujarat: In the last 24 hours, 226 COVID-19 positive cases recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,774.

28 April 2020, 20:29 PM Kerala: Four new cases and four recoveries today, a total of 123 patients under treatment. Till date, 485 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the state.



28 April 2020, 20:22 PM Telangana: 6 new positive cases today. Total cases touch 1,009, death count at 25.

28 April 2020, 20:03 PM Assam: 2 people test positive for COVID-19; total jumped to 37.



28 April 2020, 19:59 PM Mumbai, Maharashtra: Forty-two new coronavirus patients found in the Dharavi area, taking the total number of cases in the area to 330. Death toll at 19.



28 April 2020, 19:56 PM Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mantralaya closed for two days for sanitisation after staff found COVID-19 positive.



28 April 2020, 18:52 PM ICMR: Given the serious uncertainties around COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy, ICMR has initiated a multi-center clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of using this therapy in COVID-19 patients in India. Despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, there's a need to ensure ethical integrity & establish the scientific basis of using COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy in patients. Despite the threat of #COVID19 #pandemic, there's a need to ensure the ethical integrity & establish the scientific basis of using #COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy in patients. #covidharegadeshjeetega 4/4 — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 18:50 PM ICMR: Currently, there are no approved, definitive therapies for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy. US FDA has also viewed it as an experimental therapy. COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury. #COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury. 2/4 — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 18:47 PM India's state-wise details of total positive COVID-19 cases (till 28 April 2020, 05:00 PM). #CoronaVirusUpdates: State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases

(till 28 April, 2020, 05:00 PM) ➡️States with 1-37 confirmed cases

➡️States with 38-500 confirmed cases

➡️States with 500+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far Via @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/XT8Gzy8IW9 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 18:45 PM Tamil Nadu: 121 new cases recorded today. 2,058 total cases in the state. 27 discharged today. 1,128 total discharged. 1 death today and 25 total deaths in the state. Total of 673 cases in Chennai. 478 active cases in Chennai.



28 April 2020, 18:43 PM Delhi LG directs the implementation of 'micro-containment zone strategy' after several COVID-19 cases are reported in sealed areas.



28 April 2020, 18:40 PM Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tells Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30%, and the entrance examinations of JEE, NEET, and other higher education institutions should also be taken on the basis of the reduced syllabus. Delhi government has asked for three hours daily on Doordarshan and AIR FM so that teachers of the Delhi government can run on-air classes for all children. आज केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकासमंत्री श्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक जी के साथ देश के अन्य शिक्षामंत्रियों की चर्चा में शामिल होकर दिल्ली की तरफ़ से निम्न मुद्दे रखे -

1/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 18:37 PM Uttar Pradesh: 5 new confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 134 now.

28 April 2020, 18:32 PM Pakistan Test Skipper Azhar Ali puts bat, jersey on auction to raise funds for COVID-19. I put 2 of my closest belongings on auction with base price of 1 million PKR each to support People suffering due to ongoing crisis. Auction starts now & will close on 11:59PM 05May20. To place bid, text/whatsapp on +923228485173, or msg on my twitter. pic.twitter.com/7BJviamP88 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 18:06 PM United Kingdom: The COVID-19 death count in care homes for the elderly and vulnerable in England and Wales has doubled in a week as 4,343 fatalities were reported in the last two weeks, according to weekly figures released today.



28 April 2020, 17:55 PM India's COVID-19 total cases surge to 29,974 with 937 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1594 new cases and 51 deaths.



28 April 2020, 17:53 PM A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi last week, has passed away.



28 April 2020, 17:39 PM 2020 British Grand Prix to take place behind closed doors amid COVID-19 scare.

28 April 2020, 17:35 PM The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed the suspension of US Open 2020 which was slated to be played from June 23 to June 28 in California.



28 April 2020, 17:27 PM Uttar Pradesh: 57 new COVID-19 cases found; total now 2,043.

28 April 2020, 17:22 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 20 deaths & 207 discharges.

28 April 2020, 17:13 PM Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called upon states and union territories (UTs) for urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries, carrying essential goods, at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest possible to ease public life during coronavirus COVID-19. Speaking at the meeting of state/UT Road Transport Ministers held via video conference, Gadkari urged the Ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local/district administrations. At the same time, he underlined following the health advisories and other guidelines like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, both by the driver/cleaners and also at the Dhabaas.

28 April 2020, 17:12 PM India signs a $1.5 billion loan with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support India's COVID-19 immediate response.

28 April 2020, 17:03 PM Jaipur, Rajasthan: Positive news from the city as a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient recovered from the infection. He has now become the oldest corona warrior. He will be discharged in some time.

28 April 2020, 17:00 PM List of 17 districts that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days: 1. Mahe (Puducherry), 2. Kodagu (Karnataka), 3. Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand), 4. Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), 5. Chitradurga(Karnataka)

6. Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 7. Imphal West(Manipur), 8. Aizawl West (Mizoram), 9. Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

10. South Goa (Goa), 11. Durg (Chhattisgarh), 12. Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), 13. Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh)

14. Gondia (Maharashtra), 15. Davangere (Karnataka), 16. Kalimpong (West Bengal), 17. Wayanad (Kerala) (Pilibhit (UP), SBS Nagar (Punjab) and Lakhisarai (Bihar) dropped from the list as fresh COVID-19 case were found in these districts)

28 April 2020, 16:50 PM Health Ministry: 29,435 confirmed positive cases so far. 21,632 cases are under active medical supervision. 6,868 people have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, 684 people have been cured and 1,543 new cases have been reported.

28 April 2020, 16:48 PM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the contribution of Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) to fight COVID-19; directed them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown. Defence Minister @rajnathsingh reviews contribution of Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) to fight #COVID19; directs them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of #Lockdown#IndiaFightsCorona Details: https://t.co/hueSL2r5Vm pic.twitter.com/HB9xKaJA5y — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: ICMR has stated very clearly that currently there is no approved therapy for COVID-19 including Plasma therapy. Plasma therapy is one of the therapies which is being experimented with, however, there is no evidence to support that it can be used in treatment.



28 April 2020, 16:32 PM Health Ministry: India's recovery rate is now at 23.3%. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate.



28 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health Ministry: No new COVID-19 case reported from 17 districts in the last 28 days.



28 April 2020, 16:04 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: No COVID-19 case in 300 districts of India.



28 April 2020, 16:02 PM Bihar: 13 new positive cases reported in the state. The total tally jumps to 359.



28 April 2020, 16:01 PM Bangladesh: 3 more deaths take the death count to 155 in the country. 549 new cases in the last 24 hours take total infections to 6,462. Recovered - 139.

28 April 2020, 15:29 PM Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for the Port employees/workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19.

28 April 2020, 15:17 PM Rajasthan: 7 new cases reported — 6 from Jaipur and 1 from Jodhpur. Cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2,335.



28 April 2020, 15:00 PM PM Narendra Modi on talks with Indonesia President Joko Widodo: Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend. As close maritime neighbours and Comprehensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 14:19 PM Maharashtra: Total of 112 policemen found coronavirus positive in the state out of which 8 got cured, 101 active cases which include 16 officers. 3 policemen have died due to COVID-19 in the state.



28 April 2020, 14:12 PM Pune to shift 20,000 people to safe zones in a bid to combat coronavirus COVID-19 threat. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 13:41 PM Gujarat: Labourers protested and pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, alleging that they were made to work amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places.



28 April 2020, 13:37 PM Pope Francis Urges People to Follow Coronavirus Lockdown: Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns. At this time, as indications emerge for a way out of quarantine, we pray that the Lord will grant us the grace of prudence and obedience to these indications, so that the pandemic does not return. #PrayTogether — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 13:25 PM Flowers farmers incurring loss in business due to lockdown. Lucknow: Flower farmers say that they're incurring losses due to #COVID19 lockdown."We've to pluck the flowers in order to save our plants, but are forced to throw flowers away. When lockdown ends, we'll have to invest twice more to normalize", Neeraj, one of the farmers said. pic.twitter.com/MBppZtYFSR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 13:21 PM NITI Aayog building sealed: NITI Aayog building in National Capital sealed for 48 hours after director-level officer tests positive for coronavirus.

28 April 2020, 13:12 PM No fresh coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in past 7 days; doubling rate 8.7 in past 14 days: Health Ministry (Read here)

28 April 2020, 12:19 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported between Monday evening to Tuesday noon. Total cases rise to 520 in the state which includes 20 fatalities and 198 cured cases.

28 April 2020, 12:09 PM Andhra Pradesh: 82 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total 1259 cases and 31 deaths.

28 April 2020, 11:33 AM Delhi: 77 staff of Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital test coronavirus positive which includes 75 healthcare workers and two policemen allotted for security in the hospital.