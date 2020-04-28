India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: India's COVID-19 cases surge to 29,974 with 937 deaths, 1594 new cases, 51 deaths in last 24 hours

28 April 2020, 17:53 PM A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi last week, has passed away.



28 April 2020, 17:39 PM 2020 British Grand Prix to take place behind closed doors amid COVID-19 scare.

28 April 2020, 17:35 PM The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed the suspension of US Open 2020 which was slated to be played from June 23 to June 28 in California.



28 April 2020, 17:27 PM Uttar Pradesh: 57 new COVID-19 cases found; total now 2,043.

28 April 2020, 17:22 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 20 deaths & 207 discharges.

28 April 2020, 17:13 PM Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called upon states and union territories (UTs) for urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries, carrying essential goods, at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest possible to ease public life during coronavirus COVID-19. Speaking at the meeting of state/UT Road Transport Ministers held via video conference, Gadkari urged the Ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local/district administrations. At the same time, he underlined following the health advisories and other guidelines like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, both by the driver/cleaners and also at the Dhabaas.

28 April 2020, 17:12 PM India signs a $1.5 billion loan with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support India's COVID-19 immediate response.

28 April 2020, 17:03 PM Jaipur, Rajasthan: Positive news from the city as a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient recovered from the infection. He has now become the oldest corona warrior. He will be discharged in some time.

28 April 2020, 17:00 PM List of 17 districts that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days: 1. Mahe (Puducherry), 2. Kodagu (Karnataka), 3. Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand), 4. Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), 5. Chitradurga(Karnataka)

6. Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 7. Imphal West(Manipur), 8. Aizawl West (Mizoram), 9. Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

10. South Goa (Goa), 11. Durg (Chhattisgarh), 12. Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), 13. Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh)

14. Gondia (Maharashtra), 15. Davangere (Karnataka), 16. Kalimpong (West Bengal), 17. Wayanad (Kerala) (Pilibhit (UP), SBS Nagar (Punjab) and Lakhisarai (Bihar) dropped from the list as fresh COVID-19 case were found in these districts)

28 April 2020, 16:50 PM Health Ministry: 29,435 confirmed positive cases so far. 21,632 cases are under active medical supervision. 6,868 people have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, 684 people have been cured and 1,543 new cases have been reported.

28 April 2020, 16:48 PM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the contribution of Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) to fight COVID-19; directed them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown. Defence Minister @rajnathsingh reviews contribution of Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) to fight #COVID19; directs them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of #Lockdown#IndiaFightsCorona Details: https://t.co/hueSL2r5Vm pic.twitter.com/HB9xKaJA5y — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: ICMR has stated very clearly that currently there is no approved therapy for COVID-19 including Plasma therapy. Plasma therapy is one of the therapies which is being experimented with, however, there is no evidence to support that it can be used in treatment.



28 April 2020, 16:32 PM Health Ministry: India's recovery rate is now at 23.3%. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate.



28 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health Ministry: No new COVID-19 case reported from 17 districts in the last 28 days.



28 April 2020, 16:04 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: No COVID-19 case in 300 districts of India.



28 April 2020, 16:02 PM Bihar: 13 new positive cases reported in the state. The total tally jumps to 359.



28 April 2020, 16:01 PM Bangladesh: 3 more deaths take the death count to 155 in the country. 549 new cases in the last 24 hours take total infections to 6,462. Recovered - 139.

28 April 2020, 15:29 PM Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for the Port employees/workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19.

28 April 2020, 15:17 PM Rajasthan: 7 new cases reported — 6 from Jaipur and 1 from Jodhpur. Cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2,335.



28 April 2020, 15:00 PM PM Narendra Modi on talks with Indonesia President Joko Widodo: Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend. As close maritime neighbours and Comprehensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 14:19 PM Maharashtra: Total of 112 policemen found coronavirus positive in the state out of which 8 got cured, 101 active cases which include 16 officers. 3 policemen have died due to COVID-19 in the state.



28 April 2020, 14:12 PM Pune to shift 20,000 people to safe zones in a bid to combat coronavirus COVID-19 threat. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 13:41 PM Gujarat: Labourers protested and pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, alleging that they were made to work amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places.



28 April 2020, 13:37 PM Pope Francis Urges People to Follow Coronavirus Lockdown: Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns. At this time, as indications emerge for a way out of quarantine, we pray that the Lord will grant us the grace of prudence and obedience to these indications, so that the pandemic does not return. #PrayTogether — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 13:25 PM Flowers farmers incurring loss in business due to lockdown. Lucknow: Flower farmers say that they're incurring losses due to #COVID19 lockdown."We've to pluck the flowers in order to save our plants, but are forced to throw flowers away. When lockdown ends, we'll have to invest twice more to normalize", Neeraj, one of the farmers said. pic.twitter.com/MBppZtYFSR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 13:21 PM NITI Aayog building sealed: NITI Aayog building in National Capital sealed for 48 hours after director-level officer tests positive for coronavirus.

28 April 2020, 13:12 PM No fresh coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in past 7 days; doubling rate 8.7 in past 14 days: Health Ministry (Read here)

28 April 2020, 12:19 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported between Monday evening to Tuesday noon. Total cases rise to 520 in the state which includes 20 fatalities and 198 cured cases.

28 April 2020, 12:09 PM Andhra Pradesh: 82 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total 1259 cases and 31 deaths.

28 April 2020, 11:33 AM Delhi: 77 staff of Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital test coronavirus positive which includes 75 healthcare workers and two policemen allotted for security in the hospital.

28 April 2020, 11:09 AM Uttar Pradesh: Delhi-Gaziabad border to get sealed. Government employees who take the route are advised to leave before 9 am in the morning and return back after 6 pm as most of the offices operate in this given time.

28 April 2020, 10:55 AM West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in Kolkata begins it’s field visit today. The team has reached AMRI hospital in Saltlake for an assessment. The team is likely to visit certain places in North 24 Parganas district today.

28 April 2020, 10:41 AM Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation to fight coronavirus. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 10:28 AM Maharashtra: 42 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Aurangabad. Corona infected people numbered goes up to 95 in the district.

28 April 2020, 10:17 AM Maharashtra: 36 people test coronavirus positive in Malegaon which includes 21 male, 14 female and one 9-year-old kid. Total cases in the Malegaon rises to 163, death toll at 12, and 7 people have been cured.



28 April 2020, 10:08 AM Incidents of heart attack reduced by 30 to 70 % during coronavirus COVID-19, says New York doctor. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 09:23 AM Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ₹ 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID19 infection. CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced ₹ 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to #COVID19 infection. CM said journalists are dedicatedly working to raise awareness about the pandemic during this difficult times. #OdishaCares — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 27, 2020

28 April 2020, 09:15 AM COVID-19 data India: 62 deaths and 1,543 new cases reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus.

28 April 2020, 08:42 AM COVID-19 data India: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 29,435 which includes 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 934 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

28 April 2020, 08:32 AM Odisha: Seven new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 118. Total 37 patients have been cured/recovered. 1 death reported till date. (ANI report)

28 April 2020, 08:30 AM Proman Dao: Mumbai Police uses 'Extraction' reference for those venturing out during lockdown. (Read here)

28 April 2020, 08:05 AM West Bengal: Second death of a doctor in Kolkata who had tested positive for Covid-19. The doctor, who was an orthopedic surgeon with a private hospital in Kolkata died on Monday night.

He was the resident of Bondel Road, Ballygunge was admitted on April 14 and he was kept on ventilator since April 17.



28 April 2020, 07:13 AM Assam: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday lauded the frontline journalists who are covering COVID-19 and said that the state will give them insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. (ANI report)

28 April 2020, 07:11 AM Delhi Govt lifts movement restriction on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers,& electricians after reviewing #COVID19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists. pic.twitter.com/4wlyzF6Mus — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

28 April 2020, 06:37 AM Home Isolation guidelines: Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild #COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation pic.twitter.com/c7KdGyabWP — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

28 April 2020, 06:35 AM Rajasthan: Total cases rise to 2,262 in Rajasthan after 77 people test positive; death toll 50 after 9 more fatalities - 6 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jodhpur, Bharatpur & Karauli districts.

28 April 2020, 06:33 AM Delhi Police perform 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for feeding 1 lakh people daily. PM Narendra Modi lauds gesture. (Read here) Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020