India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 28: No new COVID-19 case reported in 17 districts in the last 28 days, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 29,000-mark with 64 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, has climbed to 934. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 21,632 active cases until 8.45 am on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in terms of number of coronavirus infections in the country and fatalities as cases have crossed the 8,500-mark. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat which has registered over 3,500 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial review meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday. India’s lockdown exit strategy was on top of the agenda of the third-such meet of the PM with CMs.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal on Monday said that 85 districts in the country have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. He further informed that 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since the last 28 days.

The official death toll from the coronavirus, meanwhile, has topped 3,00,000 worldwide, with over 210,842 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Follow this live blog for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19: