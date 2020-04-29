India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 29: Delhi's containment zones rise to 100, records total 3,314 COVID-19 cases

29 April 2020, 07:20 AM
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing US politicians of "barefaced lies". The novel coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading across the world, and countries including the United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic.
But Beijing came out swinging on Tuesday in response to foreign criticism, saying the US was attacking China to divert attention from its own handling of the outbreak. China also defended its ambassador to Australia who has warned that Chinese people could boycott imported goods in retaliation to the demands for a virus inquiry. "American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing, reported Reuters.
Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have decided that they will not return to work next week as planned due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic leaders said on Tuesday (April 28). House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told the media that the decision to not return to House of Representatives was taken by him and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after discussing the situation with the official House physician, as well as House members.