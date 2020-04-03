हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 3: 126 confirmed coronavirus cases in UP; 2069 cases in India

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020 - 07:47
Reuters photo

The number of coronavirus deaths globally reached 1,013,157 even after hundreds of countries remain under lockdown and the United States and Italy remain the worst affected country with 243,453 and 115,242 cases respectively according to Johns Hopkins University tally at 6.30 am IST.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 2069 out of which 1860 are active cases, 155 have been cured and 53 people have died.  

Amid the rising number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will address the nation on Friday (April 2, 2020) at 9 am and said that he will share a video message with the cirtizens. 

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the numbers of active cases in India are 1,860 while 156 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated and 53 died. In the total tally, about 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry while asserting that there was no evidence of widespread community transmission. Notably, 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirusCOVID19:

3 April 2020, 07:42 AM

Kanishk Yadav, a nursing officer at  AIIMS Delhi requested and got himself posted in the covid-19 ward. 

3 April 2020, 07:29 AM

Qatar Airways will add additional air freight capacity on its India route with operating a passenger aircraft carrying freight only from April 1. These flights will be in addition to the cargo carrier`s existing freighter services. These flights have been added as a result of strong demand for Indian products such as pharmaceuticals and fresh produce. (ANI report)

3 April 2020, 07:28 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus active cases rise to 126 (PTI report)

3 April 2020, 07:21 AM

Iran Parliament Speaker tests positive for COVID-19: state TV

3 April 2020, 07:01 AM

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asks chief secretaries of the states and union territories to take action against those violating the lockdown or making false claims under the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act. Bhalla averred those violating these laws can be punished with a jail term of up to two years and fine.

3 April 2020, 06:59 AM

President Donald Trump informed that he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday (April 2, 2020), using a new diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined he has not been infected. "I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked," said Trump. He further also urged Americans to stay home and save millions of lives during the pandemic.

3 April 2020, 06:48 AM

Samsung Electronics shuts US factory after two coronavirus cases. On Friday, Samsung Electronics said that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus. (Reuters report)

3 April 2020, 06:43 AM

DBT, CSIR, DST, DAE labs can conduct covid19 testing, says ICMR 
 

3 April 2020, 06:43 AM

US President Donald Trump announces he tested negative on new coronavirus test.

3 April 2020, 06:41 AM

As per a Home Ministry official, 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now across the country following "massive efforts" to check the outbreak. 

 

