India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 3: 126 confirmed coronavirus cases in UP; 2069 cases in India

The number of coronavirus deaths globally reached 1,013,157 even after hundreds of countries remain under lockdown and the United States and Italy remain the worst affected country with 243,453 and 115,242 cases respectively according to Johns Hopkins University tally at 6.30 am IST.

Amid the rising number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will address the nation on Friday (April 2, 2020) at 9 am and said that he will share a video message with the cirtizens.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the numbers of active cases in India are 1,860 while 156 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated and 53 died. In the total tally, about 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry while asserting that there was no evidence of widespread community transmission. Notably, 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.

