India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 4: Live: Only 40 COVID-19 cases due to local transmission out of 445 cases, makes me believe corona is not spreading here, says CM Kejriwal

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed the highest spike of coronavirus cases with 478 new cases reported on Friday (April 3, 2020). The total number of positive cases till 6.30 am (IST) on April 4 reached 2,547 which includes 157 recovered patients and 62 deaths, as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The highest number of cases so far has been recorded in Maharashtra (335 cases, 16 deaths), followed by Tamil Nadu (309 cases, 1 death), Kerala (286 cases, 2 deaths), Delhi (219 cases, 4 deaths) and Uttar Pradesh (172 cases, 2 deaths).

Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Luv Agrawal said that 647 positive cases of coronavirus infection spanning across 14 states, linked to Tablighi Jamaat, have been found till April 3. The states and UTs are--Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He said that the spurt in cases is due to increase from a particular level. Hence, all need to follow social distancing more comprehensively.

The number of coronavirus deaths globally reached 1,097,909 even after hundreds of countries remain under lockdown and the United States and Italy remain the worst affected country with 276,995 and 119,827 cases respectively according to Johns Hopkins University tally at 6.30 am IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday appreciated the discipline and patience shown by 130 crore Indians and said you are not alone in this fight against coronavirus COVID-19. He further asked Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch, mobile flash for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to dispel coronavirus COVID-19 darkness.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus: