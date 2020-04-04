India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 4: Live: PM Modi to hold meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing on April 6

4 April 2020, 16:25 PM Health ministry: Condition of 58 COVID-19 patients in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi critical.



4 April 2020, 16:13 PM Health ministry: 601 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported since Friday.



4 April 2020, 16:09 PM Golfer Anirban Lahiri pledges Rs 7 lakhs to PM-Cares Fund

.



4 April 2020, 16:07 PM Hockey India donates Rs 75 lakhs more to PM-CARES Fund.

4 April 2020, 15:55 PM Odisha's Transport Department launches online quiz competition on road safety to keep people engaged amid lockdown.



4 April 2020, 15:53 PM Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh: 31 out of 137 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees have tested positive for Coronavirus in Agra. There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, till now.



4 April 2020, 15:49 PM Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denies reports that some of its employees at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali have been infected with COVID-19. All the employees have tested negative and are on duty.



4 April 2020, 15:48 PM Ministry of Power: PM has appealed to voluntarily switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on April 5. Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid&voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced.



4 April 2020, 15:42 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing on 6th April.

4 April 2020, 15:42 PM Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID19 virus sees no religion.



4 April 2020, 15:41 PM Sudhir Dehariya, Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer: There are 14 COVID-19 positive cases in Bhopal (MP) till now. Out of these, 4 are Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees and 1 is Police constable. We've traced close contacts of these cases & we are collecting their samples.



4 April 2020, 14:51 PM Mask production initiated in wake of COVID-19 Pandemic under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). More than 132 lakh Face Masks produced by members of Self Help Groups (SHGs). The government statement said, ''In response to COVID-19, face mask production has been initiated by Self Help Groups (SHGs) members in 24 States covering 399 districts of the country under the Ministry of Rural Development’s National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). 21,028 members of 4281 SHGs in 5 districts of Andhra Pradesh and 10,780 members of 1927 SHGs in 32 districts of Tamil Nadu produced 25,41,440 and 26,01,735 masks respectively in 10 days. Members of SHGs of various states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and many North Eastern states are also involved in producing masks. Total of 65,936 SHG members from 14,522 SHGs are involved and together they have manufactured 132 lakh masks.''

4 April 2020, 14:39 PM Traders in Dehradun's vegetable market incurring loss due to lockdown, vegetables seen thrown on roads. Uttarakhand: Traders in Dehradun's vegetable market say that they are incurring losses due to #COVID19 lockdown. Harish Kumar, a trader says, "Very few buyers come. Vegetables get spoiled so we have to throw it on roads or in the dump. Nobody is paying heed to our problems". pic.twitter.com/VN9apogmWC — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

4 April 2020, 14:29 PM Maharashtra: 47 new coronavirus positive cases reported today; state tally jumps to 537. (PTI input)

4 April 2020, 14:19 PM BCCI president Sourav Ganguly collaborates with ISKCON to feed the needy during coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 20,000 people will be feed starting from today. Ganguly himself reached the temple in Kolkata and handed over ration and took stock of the preparation of meals.

4 April 2020, 13:22 PM Delhi: 108 members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital staff including doctors and nurses have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who tested coronavirus positive. Of the 108, 85 are in-home quarantine and 23 in the hospital.

4 April 2020, 13:16 PM Tamil Nadu: 51-year-old man dies in Tamil Nadu. He attended the Tablighi jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Total number of cases in the state stands at 411 which includes 7 recovered patients and 2 deaths. Out of the 411 cases in Tamil Nadu 364 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat.

4 April 2020, 13:09 PM Government issues advisory asking people to wear 'homemade face covers' especially when they step out of their houses. (PTI input)

4 April 2020, 12:57 PM Noida: Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Noida. 4 Cases from J J colony in Sector 5 and one from Vajidpur in Sector 135.

4 April 2020, 12:54 PM Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak: sources. (PTI input)



4 April 2020, 12:46 PM Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat biotech is developing a unique intranasal vaccine for Coronavirus. The vaccine, likely to be named CoroFlu, will be built on a flu vaccine backbone named M2SR, which has already proved to be safe and well tolerant when given to humans, in Phase I and II of the clinical trials.

4 April 2020, 12:39 PM Gujarat: Ten more people test coronavirus positive; state count jumps to 105. (PTI input)

4 April 2020, 12:16 PM Total number of coronavirus cases crosses 11 lakh mark; total number of death stands at 58,929. .

4 April 2020, 12:06 PM Agriculture sector exempted from lockdown to ensure smooth harvesting.

4 April 2020, 11:47 AM Bihar: Election Commission of India postpones MLC elections due to coronavirus scare. The election is to be conducted on 4 seats each of Graduate and Teacher constituency. A total of 27 seats will get vacant for the Legislative Council post on May 6, 2020.

4 April 2020, 11:35 AM COVID-19 death: One more woman dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; state death toll rises to 10. (PTI report)

4 April 2020, 11:32 AM States data on new COVID-19 cases: Uttar Pradesh - 200, Uttrakhand - 16, Punjab - 58 (5 deaths), Chandigarh 18, Haryana - 30.

4 April 2020, 11:06 AM COVI-19 death: One more death due to coronavirus reported in Indore. The patient was a resident of Chandan Nagar and was admitted in the hospital on March 30. Total number of death in Indore rises to 6.



4 April 2020, 10:21 AM COVID-19 Data India: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 2902 which includes 2650 active cases, 183 recovered cases, 1 migrated patient and 68 deaths, as per Ministry of Health data at 10.20 am IST. 601 cases in the last 24 hours which is the highest rise in India till now.

4 April 2020, 10:03 AM US recorded world's highest deaths in 24 hours due to coronavirus. Over 1500 dead in a single day.



4 April 2020, 09:48 AM Railway salutes employees for giving their services during COVID-19 crisis. We salute to our brave and dedicated Rail Warriors who are fully involved 24/7 in the service of the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/aiy5Auy6st — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 3, 2020

4 April 2020, 09:13 AM COVID-19 death: 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman with no travel history dies in Bikaner hospital, says officials. (PTI report)

4 April 2020, 09:05 AM Rajasthan: 12 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday. 8 of the positive patients linked to Tablighi Jamaat; state tally at 191.

4 April 2020, 09:02 AM Agra: 25 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Agra. Total number of cases rises to 45.



4 April 2020, 08:55 AM Global death toll due to coronavirus stands at 58,901 as per Johns Hopkins university data at 8.55 am IST.

4 April 2020, 08:44 AM China mourns thousands who died due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in country: China declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the new coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half-mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment. The day of mourning coincided with the start of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival when millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors. (Reuters report)

4 April 2020, 08:20 AM PIB fact check: Government urges people not to fall for rumors or unscientific reasons on the PM Modi's appeal to light Diya/candles/flash/torch on April 5. Don't fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm. This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19 Please maintain #SocialDistancing to keep #Covid19 at bay! pic.twitter.com/ZrR9PdhJjv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 3, 2020

4 April 2020, 08:17 AM U-17 Women's Football World Cup postpones: FIFA Postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India Over COVID-19 fears. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that was to be held in India during November.

4 April 2020, 08:12 AM COVID-19 Healthcare workers: National Health Authority teams up with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers.

4 April 2020, 08:10 AM Madhya Pradesh: The first two coronavirus positive patients from Bhopal recovered. The patient was a father-daughter duo admitted to Bhopal's AIIMS hospital. The girl had the travel history of London.

4 April 2020, 07:51 AM MHA sets up two new Covid-19 helpline - The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced two new helpline numbers in its control room to help needy amid the coronavirus crisis. The helpline numbers are 1930 (all India toll-free number) and 1944 (dedicated to the Northeast). Earlier, seven helplines were active in the Home Ministry control room to respond to the complaints related to the Covid-19 disease.

4 April 2020, 07:47 AM Haryana: 11 positive cases reported in Haryana on Friday. 7 cases were detected from Palwal and 4 from the Mewat district. PGI lab conducted sample examination of 11 districts. 80 samples tested at Rohtak-PGI Lab.

4 April 2020, 07:42 AM G77, China demand end to sanctions amid Coronavirus pandemic - The Group of 77 and China has called for an end to unilateral sanctions against developing countries during the coronavirus crisis, warning they could hinder efforts to tackle the pandemic. In a statement implicitly aimed at the United States, which has tough sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, the coalition of developing nations on Friday said the application of "unilateral coercive economic measures will have a negative impact on the capacity of states to respond efficiently." (PTI report)

4 April 2020, 07:39 AM COVID-19: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee develops low-cost face shields for first-line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for first line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from #COVID19. The frame of face shield is 3D printed: IIT, Roorkee pic.twitter.com/NvKqzRbFl0 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

4 April 2020, 06:53 AM Delhi University puts the registration process for admissions on hold till further orders due to coronavirus pandemic. (PTI report)