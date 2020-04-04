India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 4: Worldwide coronavirus cases stand at 11,40,327; total number of death touches 60,887

4 April 2020, 20:32 PM Bihar: 1 more COVID-19 positive case reported in the state taking the total to 32. 65-year old from Naugachia, Bhagalpur had returned from UK on March 18.



4 April 2020, 20:22 PM Worldwide total number of coronavirus cases stands at 11,40,327; the total number of death stands at 60,887.

4 April 2020, 20:10 PM Kerala: Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 306 in the state with 11 more people testing positive today. Out of the total cases, 254 are active and 50 others have been discharged from the hospital.



4 April 2020, 20:08 PM BMC: 52 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total cases in the city to 330. 4 people also lost their lives today, the city's death toll due to coronavirus now at 22. Out of the 4 deaths today, 3 patients had comorbidities & 1 had other age-related factors.



4 April 2020, 20:05 PM Bhopal: Two senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

4 April 2020, 20:04 PM District Collector Kupwara, J&K: 6 persons from Kupwara have tested positive for COVID-19 today. All of them have a history of stay at Markaz Nizamuddin, Delhi. All were already under quarantine but as per protocol, contact tracing is being carried out.



4 April 2020, 20:01 PM West Bengal Health Department: 11 more COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 49.



4 April 2020, 20:00 PM Gujarat: A Police Inspector & a Police Sub-Inspector have been suspended for offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district amid #CoronavirusLockdown, says Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrimal.

4 April 2020, 19:59 PM Air India is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India during the lockdown as requested by the embassies.



4 April 2020, 19:58 PM TMC not to attend PM's meeting with floor leaders of political parties on April 8: Sources



4 April 2020, 19:58 PM The Indian Army has recently pleaded with the Kashmiris that terrorists in Kashmir can spread the corona infection, the Kashmiris should not shelter them.



4 April 2020, 19:38 PM India's COVID-19 cases rise to 3,072 with 75 deaths.

4 April 2020, 19:33 PM PM Modi: Had an extensive telephone conversation with President Donald Trump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

4 April 2020, 18:48 PM Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.

4 April 2020, 18:28 PM Punjab government announces special health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs each for police personnel & sanitation workers, the frontline workers in battle against COVID-19, on the lines of that announced for health workers by the Centre.



4 April 2020, 18:25 PM TN Health secretary Beela Rajesh: Total positive cases recorded in TN 485 (This includes 3 casualties and 7 discharged). 74 new positive cases today. 422 positive cases are those who attended Delhi congregation. Results of 407 people awaited

4 April 2020, 18:21 PM CM Kejriwal: Those without ration cards can register for getting 5kg ration, likely to start from next week.



4 April 2020, 18:20 PM Uttar Pradesh: 10 new corona-infected patients have been reported in the last 24 hours in Ghaziabad. The total number of corona-positive patients in the district increased to 23 out of which 3 have returned to the home, 20 infected patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital, whereas, out of 20, 13 have returned from Jamaat.

4 April 2020, 18:17 PM MHA official: Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts quarantined so far.



4 April 2020, 18:14 PM CM Kejriwal: Out of around 2,300 people who were brought out from Markaz, 500 that showed symptoms have been admitted to hospitals and 1,800 are under quarantine. We are getting all of them tested, their results will come in 2-3 days, it may lead to an increase in positive cases.



4 April 2020, 18:12 PM J&K Health Department: Number of COVID-19 cases rise to 92 in Jammu and Kashmir, with 17 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total cases, 86 are active (18 in Jammu, 68 in Kashmir). While two people succumbed to the disease, three others were cured/discharged.



4 April 2020, 17:59 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: In Delhi, there are only 40 COVID-19 positive cases due to local transmission out of 445 total cases, other cases are due to foreign travel & #NizamuddinMarkaz. This is something that makes me believe corona is not spreading here, it is under control.



4 April 2020, 17:57 PM Himachal Pradesh Government: Sale and use of chewing/bubble gum and similar products prohibited till 30th June in Himachal Pradesh as a measure against the spread of COVID-19.



4 April 2020, 17:55 PM Haryana Health Department: 18 more COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today (13 in Palwal, 1 in Kaithal and 2 each in Gurugram and Bhiwani), taking the total number of active cases in the state to 48. 14 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals.

4 April 2020, 17:54 PM Uttarakhand: 6 more COVID-19 positive cases (5 in Nainital and 1 in Haridwar) reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 22. Till now, 350 Tableeghi Jamaat members have been put under quarantine in the state.



4 April 2020, 17:53 PM Sports Authority of India (SAI) holds video conference with Hockey India officials, draws plans for next 16 months.



4 April 2020, 17:50 PM Uttar Pradesh: 8 more COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the total rises to 55.



4 April 2020, 17:49 PM Karnataka: 16 new COVID-19 cases in the state; total number of infections at 144.



4 April 2020, 17:48 PM Prisoners at Tihar and Mandoli jails have stitched 75,000 face masks since March for traffic police, prisons' inmates, for organisations that placed orders amid COVID-19 outbreak, say Officials

4 April 2020, 17:47 PM CM Kejriwal on COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Six patients have died till now, out of these five were above 60.



4 April 2020, 17:44 PM Health Ministry: 601 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, 1023 related to Tablighi Jamaat.



4 April 2020, 16:39 PM Health ministry official: Rate of rise in COVID-19 cases in India less than other countries.



4 April 2020, 16:25 PM Health ministry: Condition of 58 COVID-19 patients in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi critical.



4 April 2020, 16:13 PM Health ministry: 601 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported since Friday.



4 April 2020, 16:09 PM Golfer Anirban Lahiri pledges Rs 7 lakhs to PM-Cares Fund

.



4 April 2020, 16:07 PM Hockey India donates Rs 75 lakhs more to PM-CARES Fund.

4 April 2020, 15:55 PM Odisha's Transport Department launches online quiz competition on road safety to keep people engaged amid lockdown.



4 April 2020, 15:53 PM Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh: 31 out of 137 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees have tested positive for Coronavirus in Agra. There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, till now.



4 April 2020, 15:49 PM Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denies reports that some of its employees at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali have been infected with COVID-19. All the employees have tested negative and are on duty.



4 April 2020, 15:48 PM Ministry of Power: PM has appealed to voluntarily switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on April 5. Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid&voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced.



4 April 2020, 15:42 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing on 6th April.

4 April 2020, 15:42 PM Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID19 virus sees no religion.



4 April 2020, 15:41 PM Sudhir Dehariya, Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer: There are 14 COVID-19 positive cases in Bhopal (MP) till now. Out of these, 4 are Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees and 1 is Police constable. We've traced close contacts of these cases & we are collecting their samples.



4 April 2020, 14:51 PM Mask production initiated in wake of COVID-19 Pandemic under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). More than 132 lakh Face Masks produced by members of Self Help Groups (SHGs). The government statement said, ''In response to COVID-19, face mask production has been initiated by Self Help Groups (SHGs) members in 24 States covering 399 districts of the country under the Ministry of Rural Development’s National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). 21,028 members of 4281 SHGs in 5 districts of Andhra Pradesh and 10,780 members of 1927 SHGs in 32 districts of Tamil Nadu produced 25,41,440 and 26,01,735 masks respectively in 10 days. Members of SHGs of various states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and many North Eastern states are also involved in producing masks. Total of 65,936 SHG members from 14,522 SHGs are involved and together they have manufactured 132 lakh masks.''

4 April 2020, 14:39 PM Traders in Dehradun's vegetable market incurring loss due to lockdown, vegetables seen thrown on roads. Uttarakhand: Traders in Dehradun's vegetable market say that they are incurring losses due to #COVID19 lockdown. Harish Kumar, a trader says, "Very few buyers come. Vegetables get spoiled so we have to throw it on roads or in the dump. Nobody is paying heed to our problems". pic.twitter.com/VN9apogmWC — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

4 April 2020, 14:29 PM Maharashtra: 47 new coronavirus positive cases reported today; state tally jumps to 537. (PTI input)

4 April 2020, 14:19 PM BCCI president Sourav Ganguly collaborates with ISKCON to feed the needy during coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 20,000 people will be feed starting from today. Ganguly himself reached the temple in Kolkata and handed over ration and took stock of the preparation of meals.

4 April 2020, 13:22 PM Delhi: 108 members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital staff including doctors and nurses have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who tested coronavirus positive. Of the 108, 85 are in-home quarantine and 23 in the hospital.

4 April 2020, 13:16 PM Tamil Nadu: 51-year-old man dies in Tamil Nadu. He attended the Tablighi jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Total number of cases in the state stands at 411 which includes 7 recovered patients and 2 deaths. Out of the 411 cases in Tamil Nadu 364 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat.