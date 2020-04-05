India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 5: 4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand taking total number to 26

5 April 2020, 17:57 PM
Directorate of Health Services, Uttarakhand: 4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 26. 4 persons have been treated and discharged till date.
5 April 2020, 17:51 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases rise to 12,16,422, the death toll stands at 65,711.
5 April 2020, 17:36 PM
Madhya Pradesh: All shops, except dairies & medical stores, in Bhopal to remain closed till further orders. Food distribution by Municipality and home delivery permitted by the concerned officer will be allowed. This will come into effect from 12 AM today till further orders.
5 April 2020, 17:31 PM
Different educational institutions, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, have donated Rs 38 Crores to PM CARES Fund to fight Coronavirus.
5 April 2020, 17:29 PM
Madhya Pradesh: 'A 53-year-old woman, passed away at MGM hospital today', says Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. Total of 9 deaths have been reported so far in Indore.
5 April 2020, 17:21 PM
Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Pradeep Agrawal: A 69-year-old woman, who was COVID-19 positive and was admitted to hospital on March 31 with fever, cough and diarrhoea, died today after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
5 April 2020, 16:50 PM
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry: Total 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in India till now; an additional 472 new cases reported since yesterday. A total of 79 deaths reported; 11 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered.
Total 3374 confirmed #COVID19 cases reported in India till now; an additional 472 new cases reported since yesterday. Total 79 deaths reported; 11 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Uk60Z8S3MI
5 April 2020, 16:48 PM
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secy, Home Ministry: 27,661 relief camps and shelters have been set up in all states across India - 23,924 by govt and 3,737 by NGOs. 12.5 Lakh people are taking shelter in them. 19,460 food camps have also been set up - 9,951 by govt and 9,509 by NGOs.
27,661 relief camps & shelters have been set up in all states across India - 23,924 by govts & 3,737 by NGOs. 12.5 Lakh people are taking shelter in them. 19,460 food camps have also been set up - 9,951 by govts & 9,509 by NGOs: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secy, Home Ministry pic.twitter.com/ORctus6MNh
5 April 2020, 16:46 PM
HRD minister says, 'Will ensure no academic loss to students', amid COVID-19 lockdown.
5 April 2020, 16:41 PM
Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days presently, had Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.
5 April 2020, 16:40 PM
Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab: Total of 68 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 till now in the state; of which 1 patient is critical and on ventilator support. 4 patients have been cured. Total of 6 COVID-19 patients have passed away till now.
5 April 2020, 16:35 PM
472 new cases reported in last 24 hours.
5 April 2020, 16:09 PM
Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Odisha: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar. A 70-yr-old man of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on March 22 (home quarantine case) and a 29-yr-old male from Bomikhal found during active surveillance.
5 April 2020, 16:05 PM
Jammu and Kashmir: 14 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kashmir, total crosses 100 in Jammu and Kashmir.
5 April 2020, 15:37 PM
Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Indore rises to 8 after a 50-year-old man died here, says Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia.
5 April 2020, 15:34 PM
Maharashtra's total number of COVID-19 cases touches 690.
5 April 2020, 15:29 PM
Health Department, Government of Haryana: Till date, 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state (including 4 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Nepal and 20 from other states). 1 death is reported from Ambala.
5 April 2020, 15:28 PM
Gujarat: A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive man was discharged today from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, Ahmedabad after he recovered fully. After the recovery, he tested negative in the last 24 hours.
5 April 2020, 14:56 PM
Jharkhand: One more coronavirus case reported from Bokaro district on Sunday.
5 April 2020, 14:51 PM
COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan says it is ceasing its operations until further notice, all employees to go on sabbatical without pay. (PTI input)
5 April 2020, 14:26 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to COVID-19. He also called up leaders of various political parties including Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, Stalin, Parkash Singh Badal.
5 April 2020, 14:20 PM
PM Narendra Modi interacts with two former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil to discuss issues related to COVID19.
5 April 2020, 14:08 PM
Karnataka: 2 new cases reported in the state between 5 pm (April 4) and 10 am (April 5). Total cases rise to 146 in the state including 4 deaths and 11 cured.
5 April 2020, 14:00 PM
8 Malaysian nationals, who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, caught at IGI airport: At least eight Tablighi Jamaat members were on Sunday (April 05) intercepted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by the immigration department when they tried to board Malindo air relief flight for Malaysia.
5 April 2020, 13:41 PM
Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 30 due to rising cases of coronavirus.
5 April 2020, 13:38 PM
Gujarat: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally jumps to 122. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 13:29 PM
Agriculture Sector: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to ensure that harvesting and sowing operations go on smoothly in the country during the lockdown, informed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday. The Ministry has also asked states to allow establishments that are core to the agriculture sector to operate during the lockdown.
5 April 2020, 13:28 PM
Suspected COVID-19 patient attempts to commit suicide at AIIMS Trauma Centre: A suspected coronavirus patient allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre building in the national capital on Sunday. (ANI input)
5 April 2020, 13:15 PM
Delhi Police Crime Branch conducts an investigation at Markaz Nizamuddin; Around 2300 people were brought out from Markaz on April 1. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act.
Delhi: A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrived at Markaz Nizamuddin for an investigation into the case; Around 2300 people were brought out from Markaz on Apr 1. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act pic.twitter.com/NJ6fYLLtwi
5 April 2020, 13:05 PM
Maharashtra: 26 new coronavirus positive cases reported; state tally jumps to 661. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 13:00 PM
Uttar Pradesh: No schools and colleges in Noida to charge fees from children during lockdown, orders Noida DM.
5 April 2020, 12:07 PM
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath orders to open lockdown on April 15, gives instruction to all MLAs.
5 April 2020, 12:02 PM
Mumbai: Case registered against 10 people in Navi Mumbai including 3 Philipinnes nationals. All these people returned to Mumbai after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin, Delhi. A case was registered at Vashi Police Station. These people have been accused of not giving any information about the citizen of the Philippines. All these people were hiding out in the mosque of Vashi.
5 April 2020, 11:40 AM
PM Modi urges people to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm, shares the hashtag #9pm9minute.
5 April 2020, 10:48 AM
Gujarat: One more coronavirus positive patient dies in Surat; death toll in Gujarat rises to 11.
5 April 2020, 10:35 AM
Chhattisgarh: 7 out of 10 coronavirus patients get cured of coronavirus. CM Bhupesh Baghel says, '3 more to go.'
3 more Corona patients have been discharged from AIIMS after being cured.
7 out of 10 have now been cured. 3 more to go!
5 April 2020, 10:22 AM
Tamil Nadu: Two more deaths reported in Tamil Nadu. The deceased include - a 71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram district and a 60-year-old old male from Chennai. The death toll rises to 5 in the state.
5 April 2020, 10:10 AM
Rajasthan: Six new positive cases (including 1 Tablighi Jamaat returnee) of Coronavirus reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 210. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 09:34 AM
COVID-19 data: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 3374 cases which include 3030 active case, 266 recovered case, 1 migrant patient and 77 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 9.40 am IST.
5 April 2020, 08:56 AM
Total number of coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh mark globally, 64,753 deaths reported as per Johns Hopkins data at 8.50 am IST.
5 April 2020, 08:32 AM
ICMR testing labs: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the COVID-19 testing in more than 200 laboratories across the country.
5 April 2020, 08:10 AM
Agra: Three more coronavirus positive cases reported in Agra, total number of cases stands at 48 in the city. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 07:55 AM
President Donald Trump says US is taking every possible measure to get back to normal. He said, ''US was not made for this, we need to open our country soon.''
We will use every possible resource to end this war and open our country again. pic.twitter.com/XeW0z7FsPf
5 April 2020, 06:57 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Seven new cases reported, states tally rise to 14. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 06:54 AM
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 06:51 AM
Spain records lowest rise in COVID-19 deaths, says Authorities: Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26. Spanish Authorities said that the new deaths represent a rise of 7.3 percent, which is the lowest rise to be recorded since March 26. (ANI report)
5 April 2020, 06:47 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Over 300 people arrested for violating lockdown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far, said Police. (PTI report)
5 April 2020, 06:45 AM
Bihar: Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 32.