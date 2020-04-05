India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 5: Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu, CM Yogi light up diyas, candles to dispel coronavirus darkness

5 April 2020, 21:33 PM Gujarat: People have turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps in Ahmedabad. Gujarat: People have turned off the lights of their houses&lighted earthen lamps in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles or 'diyas', to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/XcFcR9Y5Q3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

5 April 2020, 21:29 PM Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lights up candles in his house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

5 April 2020, 21:25 PM Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu, CM Yogi light up diyas, candles to dispel coronavirus darkness.

5 April 2020, 21:14 PM Delhi: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lights an earthen lamp, to show support for the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles, 'diyas' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus

5 April 2020, 21:12 PM Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against coronvirus.

5 April 2020, 21:09 PM Telanagana: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao light up a candle following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

5 April 2020, 21:09 PM Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights earthen lamps to form an 'Om', at his residence. PM Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

5 April 2020, 21:06 PM India goes dark to come in solidarity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

5 April 2020, 21:05 PM India shows solidarity by lighting diyas.

5 April 2020, 20:55 PM Uttar Pradesh: 44 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours, the total positive cases in the state increases to 278.

5 April 2020, 19:51 PM Maharashtra Health Department: Total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 748 after 113 positive cases reported in the state today so far, 56 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease.



5 April 2020, 19:48 PM Madhya Pradesh: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases increases to 193 with 12 deaths so far in the state, says State Principal Secretary Health, Pallavi Jain Govil.



5 April 2020, 19:18 PM Coronavirus positive cases rise to 3577, death toll increases to 83. There has been a spike of 505 positive cases in the last 24 hours.



5 April 2020, 19:16 PM Kerala: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, which include 6 imports & 2 contact cases while 6 have recovered today. There's a decrease in number of people under surveillance, which now stands at 1,58,617. 9300 (of a total 10,221) samples tested negative, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

5 April 2020, 19:08 PM Delhi: 58 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases here increases to 503 (including 320 who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event, 61 who have a foreign travel history & 18 people who were discharged from hospital after recovering).

5 April 2020, 18:45 PM Karnataka: 7 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state. Total 151 cases now.



5 April 2020, 18:35 PM Tamil Nadu: 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today (85 of these are jamaat conference attendees). Total of 571 positive cases recorded in Tamil Nadu. 571 includes 5 deaths and 8 people who have recovered.



5 April 2020, 17:57 PM Directorate of Health Services, Uttarakhand: 4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 26. 4 persons have been treated and discharged till date.

5 April 2020, 17:51 PM Worldwide coronavirus cases rise to 12,16,422, the death toll stands at 65,711.

5 April 2020, 17:36 PM Madhya Pradesh: All shops, except dairies & medical stores, in Bhopal to remain closed till further orders. Food distribution by Municipality and home delivery permitted by the concerned officer will be allowed. This will come into effect from 12 AM today till further orders.



5 April 2020, 17:31 PM Different educational institutions, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, have donated Rs 38 Crores to PM CARES Fund to fight Coronavirus.



5 April 2020, 17:29 PM Madhya Pradesh: 'A 53-year-old woman, passed away at MGM hospital today', says Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. Total of 9 deaths have been reported so far in Indore.



5 April 2020, 17:21 PM Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Pradeep Agrawal: A 69-year-old woman, who was COVID-19 positive and was admitted to hospital on March 31 with fever, cough and diarrhoea, died today after she suffered a cardiac arrest.



5 April 2020, 16:50 PM Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry: Total 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in India till now; an additional 472 new cases reported since yesterday. A total of 79 deaths reported; 11 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered.

5 April 2020, 16:46 PM HRD minister says, 'Will ensure no academic loss to students', amid COVID-19 lockdown.

5 April 2020, 16:41 PM Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days presently, had Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.



5 April 2020, 16:40 PM Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab: Total of 68 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 till now in the state; of which 1 patient is critical and on ventilator support. 4 patients have been cured. Total of 6 COVID-19 patients have passed away till now.



5 April 2020, 16:35 PM 472 new cases reported in last 24 hours.

5 April 2020, 16:09 PM Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Odisha: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar. A 70-yr-old man of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on March 22 (home quarantine case) and a 29-yr-old male from Bomikhal found during active surveillance.



5 April 2020, 16:05 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 14 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kashmir, total crosses 100 in Jammu and Kashmir.



5 April 2020, 15:37 PM Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Indore rises to 8 after a 50-year-old man died here, says Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia.



5 April 2020, 15:34 PM Maharashtra's total number of COVID-19 cases touches 690.



5 April 2020, 15:29 PM Health Department, Government of Haryana: Till date, 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state (including 4 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Nepal and 20 from other states). 1 death is reported from Ambala.



5 April 2020, 15:28 PM Gujarat: A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive man was discharged today from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, Ahmedabad after he recovered fully. After the recovery, he tested negative in the last 24 hours.



5 April 2020, 14:51 PM COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan says it is ceasing its operations until further notice, all employees to go on sabbatical without pay. (PTI input)

5 April 2020, 14:26 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to COVID-19. He also called up leaders of various political parties including Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, Stalin, Parkash Singh Badal.

5 April 2020, 14:20 PM PM Narendra Modi interacts with two former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil to discuss issues related to COVID19.

5 April 2020, 14:08 PM Karnataka: 2 new cases reported in the state between 5 pm (April 4) and 10 am (April 5). Total cases rise to 146 in the state including 4 deaths and 11 cured.

5 April 2020, 14:00 PM 8 Malaysian nationals, who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, caught at IGI airport: At least eight Tablighi Jamaat members were on Sunday (April 05) intercepted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by the immigration department when they tried to board Malindo air relief flight for Malaysia.

5 April 2020, 13:41 PM Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 30 due to rising cases of coronavirus.

5 April 2020, 13:38 PM Gujarat: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally jumps to 122. (PTI report)

5 April 2020, 13:29 PM Agriculture Sector: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to ensure that harvesting and sowing operations go on smoothly in the country during the lockdown, informed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday. The Ministry has also asked states to allow establishments that are core to the agriculture sector to operate during the lockdown.