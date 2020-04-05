India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 5: No evidence of coronavirus being airborne yet, says Indian Council of Medical Research

The death toll due to coronavirus in India reached 77 and the total number of cases crossed 3300 even after India is observing lockdown for the past 12 days. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of coronavirus cases in India inched to 3,072, out of which 2784 are active cases, 212 are recovered cases, 1 migrated patient and 75 deaths as st 6.30 am IST.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday stated that an age-wise profile analysis of all the positive cases so far have shown that 80 percent of patients are below the age of 60. In contrast to the global trend, the data of the Health Ministry highlights that only 16.69 percent of infected cases in India have been found in the age group of that above 60 years. However, it is to be noted that most of the deaths are being reported from elderly people or people having co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney or cardiac issues, etc.

The total number of positive cases across 181 nations on Sunday (April 5) stood at 1,197,405 and death toll reached 64,606, according to the data released Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US remained at the top with the maximum number of positive cases at 308,850, followed by Spain with 126,168 infected cases, Italy with 124,632 cases, Germany with 92,150 cases and France at the fifth spot with 83,031 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch, mobile flash for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to dispel coronavirus COVID-19 darkness.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: