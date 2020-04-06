हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 6: 62 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; state tally at 334

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,577 out of which 3,219 are active cases, 274 are recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 83 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 6 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020 - 08:12
Comments |

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,577 out of which 3,219 are active cases, 274 are recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 83 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 6 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020). Sixteen fresh deaths and 514 new infections were reported on Sunday, which was the 12th day of a national lockdown.

India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today and lit candles, Diyas, and flashlight, to mark the country's fight against Coronavirus as appealed by the Prime Minister. PM Modi lit a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence on Sunday night, joining the country in the drive to mark the fights against coronavirus. He tweeted a Sanskrit shloka, sharing his photos of lighting lamp which means: "Salutations to the Light of the Lamp which Brings auspiciousness, health, and prosperity, which Destroys Inimical Feelings; Salutations to the Light of the Lamp."

Globally, the coronavirus cases crossed 1,273,794 with claiming around 69,374 lives, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US remained at the first spot on the maximum number of positive cases globally, with around 3,37,274 Americans being caught by the COVID-19. 

This live blog brings you all the update related to coronavirus:

6 April 2020, 08:10 AM

Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus: A tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere, according to US Department of Agriculture`s National Veterinary Services Laboratories. The 4-year-old female Malayan tiger is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for them, the Wildlife Conservation Society`s Bronx Zoo said in a release. (ANI report)

6 April 2020, 06:59 AM

UN Security Council may meet soon to discuss COVID-19 coronavirus: Secretary General Antonio Guterres: With the world bearing the brunt of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (April 5) hinted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may meet soon to hold discussions over the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of around 68,000 people and infected over 1.2 million worldwide.

6 April 2020, 06:55 AM

Odisha: Two areas of Bhubaneswar sealed after elderly man tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI report)

6 April 2020, 06:51 AM

Telangana: With 62 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana went up to 334, with zero deaths reported on Sunday, according to the state health department. According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of the state, a total of 290 active coronavirus positive cases are being treated at different hospitals across the state. (ANI report)

6 April 2020, 06:47 AM

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.

Must Watch

PT15M44S

Nizamuddin's Tablighi Jamaat has doubled cases in India