India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 6: 62 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; state tally at 334

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,577 out of which 3,219 are active cases, 274 are recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 83 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 6 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020). Sixteen fresh deaths and 514 new infections were reported on Sunday, which was the 12th day of a national lockdown.

India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today and lit candles, Diyas, and flashlight, to mark the country's fight against Coronavirus as appealed by the Prime Minister. PM Modi lit a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence on Sunday night, joining the country in the drive to mark the fights against coronavirus. He tweeted a Sanskrit shloka, sharing his photos of lighting lamp which means: "Salutations to the Light of the Lamp which Brings auspiciousness, health, and prosperity, which Destroys Inimical Feelings; Salutations to the Light of the Lamp."

Globally, the coronavirus cases crossed 1,273,794 with claiming around 69,374 lives, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US remained at the first spot on the maximum number of positive cases globally, with around 3,37,274 Americans being caught by the COVID-19.

This live blog brings you all the update related to coronavirus: