India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 6: 62 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; state tally at 334

6 April 2020, 08:10 AM
Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus: A tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere, according to US Department of Agriculture`s National Veterinary Services Laboratories. The 4-year-old female Malayan tiger is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for them, the Wildlife Conservation Society`s Bronx Zoo said in a release. (ANI report)
6 April 2020, 06:59 AM
UN Security Council may meet soon to discuss COVID-19 coronavirus: Secretary General Antonio Guterres: With the world bearing the brunt of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (April 5) hinted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may meet soon to hold discussions over the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of around 68,000 people and infected over 1.2 million worldwide.
6 April 2020, 06:55 AM
Odisha: Two areas of Bhubaneswar sealed after elderly man tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI report)
6 April 2020, 06:51 AM
Telangana: With 62 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana went up to 334, with zero deaths reported on Sunday, according to the state health department. According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of the state, a total of 290 active coronavirus positive cases are being treated at different hospitals across the state. (ANI report)
6 April 2020, 06:47 AM
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.