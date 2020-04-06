India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 6: 63% of coronavirus dead over 60 years, 30% between 40-60, 7% below 40, says Health Ministry

6 April 2020, 18:50 PM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 13 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state today including 9 in Kasargod, 2 in Malappuram, 1 in Pathanamthitta and 1 in Kollam; Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 327.



6 April 2020, 18:35 PM Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh: There are 50 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat; total positive cases in the state is 621.



6 April 2020, 18:10 PM Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary: As many as 266 corona positive cases are detected until 9 AM today. 243 of them are those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event and their contacts.

6 April 2020, 17:21 PM Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which has been set up to look after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, donates Rs 11 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund.



6 April 2020, 17:07 PM Health Ministry: The number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 109, with 30 people succumbing to it yesterday. 63 per cent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years & 7 per cent victims were below 40 years age.



6 April 2020, 17:06 PM Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: 693 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4067 in India out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat. 76 per cent cases have been reported in males and 24 per cent in females.



6 April 2020, 17:03 PM Health Ministry: In the last 13 days, Indian Railways transported sugar through 1340 wagons, salt through 958 wagons and edible oil through 316 wagons/tanks, to different parts of the country, amid Coronavirus outbreak.

6 April 2020, 17:03 PM Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry: During Coronavirus Lockdown, 16.94 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been transported across India till now. In 13 states, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and in 8 states, 1.32 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been allotted.



6 April 2020, 17:00 PM IAF Sergeant who went to Nizamuddin, tests negative for COVID-19.



6 April 2020, 16:59 PM R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): An order has been placed for 5 lakh testing kits for COVID-19; 2.5 lakhs kits to be delivered on April 8-9.



6 April 2020, 16:52 PM President Ramnath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, state Governors voluntarily decide to take a pay cut due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



6 April 2020, 16:26 PM Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for COVID-19. As per the lists we received from Centre&local info, we've names of 831 ppl from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event (Delhi). 491 samples collected. We've contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people and collect their samples.



6 April 2020, 15:45 PM Prime Minister, Council of ministers, all MPs to forego 30% of salary for one year amid COVID-19 outbreak.

6 April 2020, 15:36 PM Newly set up Indian Railways Centralised Control Office responds to over 1,25,000 queries in the first 10 days of lock-down on helplines (138 & 139), social media and mails. 87% (over 1,09,000) of which were handled through direct human interaction. 24x7 Real-time response on Rly Helplines- 139, 138, Social Media and email. National RailMadad Helpline 139 continues to deliver, while Geo-Fenced Distributed Helpline 138 reaches out to the public in local languages for resolution of local issues to make it truly effective.

6 April 2020, 15:27 PM Delhi Government has decided that Lok Nayak Hospital that includes GB Pant Hospital with a capacity of 2000 beds & Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital that can accommodate 450 beds will now be dedicated for #Coronavirus cases only.



6 April 2020, 15:06 PM Punjab: One more person in Mohali has tested COVID-19 positive. He is the son of one of the two persons from Mohali who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and had tested positive earlier. He is being moved to Gian Sagar Isolation facility, Total 16 positIve cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mohali till now, says Punjab Special Chief Secretary.



6 April 2020, 15:04 PM Assam: No COVID-19 case has been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 26 Coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2000 samples till date, report of 165 samples to come by this evening, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma



6 April 2020, 14:29 PM Karnataka: Till date 163 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths & 18 discharges. 12 new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 PM of 5th April 2020 to 12:00 noon of 6th April 2020.

6 April 2020, 14:29 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.

6 April 2020, 14:10 PM Twelve new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total number of infections in state at 163: Govt

6 April 2020, 14:10 PM Odisha govt's third facility, a 500-bed exclusive #COVID19 hospital, plus 20-bed ICU facility in Bhubaneswar was inaugurated via video conferencing today. The facility will be managed by Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital and supported by Mahanadi Coalfields.

6 April 2020, 14:09 PM West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja distributes food items and Ludo game kit among people of her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata. "It is very difficult for people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home & get rid of mobile addiction," she says.

6 April 2020, 14:06 PM Delhi Police crime branch issued a second notice to Maulana Saad and has asked for more information under 91 Crpc. Maulana Saad is willing to cooperate in the investigation but no notice of involvement in the investigation has been received by the Crime Branch yet. All the documents have been submitted by Markaz to the Crime Branch and Delhi Government. Most of the document is in Urdu language.



6 April 2020, 13:53 PM UGC guidelines to universities, college: UGC directs all universities, colleges to set up mental health helplines to address the psychosocial concerns of students during lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

6 April 2020, 13:46 PM Karnataka: 12 more COVID19 cases reported, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rise to 163, including 4 deaths and 18 discharged. Out of the 12 new cases, 3 have the travel history to Delhi.

6 April 2020, 13:19 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 patients found in 8 areas of Aurangabad, the areas have been sealed.

6 April 2020, 13:01 PM Foreign tourist stranded: 769 foreign tourists from all over the country register on ‘Stranded in India’ portal in first five days. Assistance in various forms being rendered to those requesting help through the portal. The Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India has launched portal www.strandedinindia.com on 31st March 2020, with a view to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists who are stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the COVID19 global pandemic.

6 April 2020, 12:55 PM Gujarat: 62-yr-old woman dies of coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12. (PTI)

6 April 2020, 12:54 PM Central Zoo Authority asks zoos to monitor animals 24X7, collect samples in suspected cases after tiger in US zoo tests COVID-19 positive. (PTI report)

6 April 2020, 12:52 PM India’s first Mobile Sanitization unit opened in Pune, tweets Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. #MaharashtraGovtCares#WarOnCorona pic.twitter.com/2PusNDkEuh — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 6, 2020

6 April 2020, 12:39 PM PM-CARES Fund: Employees of all Major Ports and PSUs under the Ministry of Shipping have come forward to donate a day’s salary amounting to Rs7 crore to PM-CARES Fund, for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 April 2020, 12:30 PM PM Narendra Modi address on BJP's 40th foundation day: India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling Coronavisus Pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease & waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions&tried its best to implement them on ground.

6 April 2020, 12:29 PM PM Narendra Modi address on BJP's 40th foundation day: India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting.

6 April 2020, 12:27 PM PM Narendra Modi address on BJP's 40th foundation day: This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to the service of the country creates our path during this challenging time.

6 April 2020, 12:19 PM PM Narendra Modi address on BJP's 40th foundation day: PM Modi said India on April 5 experienced the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people at 9 pm. People from every section of society & age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against COVID19.

6 April 2020, 11:32 AM Delhi: Digambar Jain Ratnatraya Jain Mandir in Dwarka is closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

6 April 2020, 11:24 AM Gujarat: 15 districts of Gujarat affected by coronavirus. Total cases in the state stands at 144. 16 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

6 April 2020, 11:17 AM Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 1,274,956, death toll at 69, 498. US worst hit with 337,637 cases.

6 April 2020, 10:58 AM Delhi Police urge Muslims to not go out during Shab-e-Barat amid COVID-19 lockdown, issues travel advisory.

6 April 2020, 10:45 AM Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after her sixth coronavirus test report comes negative: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was on Monday discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, two days after her sixth coronavirus test report came negative, news agency ANI reported.

6 April 2020, 10:39 AM PIB fact check: The viral circular showing lockdown schedule by WHO is false, says Govt. #PIBFactCheck Claim : A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on whatsapp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule. Fact : @WHO has already tweeted it as #Fake ⬇️https://t.co/GB7rQ0t9lJ pic.twitter.com/3M5RBLoA3i — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2020

6 April 2020, 10:29 AM COVID-19 Testing kit: ICMR to get about 7 lakh rapid antibody testing kits by April 8. These will help in conducting COVID19 tests in hotspot areas where there more cases. ICMR will get delivery in a phased manner. It's expected that they'll get 5 lakh kits in 1st phase. Orders for the kits are already placed.

6 April 2020, 10:22 AM Zoom App banned: As schools are closed due to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, teachers across the world are using different tools for online teaching and one such platform which has gained popularity for remote teaching in recent weeks is Zoom. But officials in New York City on Sunday (April 5) banned Zoom in schools for remote teaching citing privacy issues.

6 April 2020, 10:18 AM Himachal Pradesh: 18 people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been brought from Paonta Sahib to Medical College in Nahan, Sirmaur for COVID-19 testing. Himachal Pradesh: 18 people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been brought from Paonta Sahib to Medical College in Nahan, Sirmaur where their samples will be collected for test & sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/AMET93CcJT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

6 April 2020, 10:15 AM Jharkhand: One more woman from Hindpiri area, Ranchi tested positive for COVID19. She was in direct contact of the Malaysian woman (1st positive case in state) who was staying in the area and tested positive earlier. Total positive cases in state rise to 4.

6 April 2020, 09:32 AM COVID-19 India data: Total number of cases rise to 4,067 which includes 3,666 active cases, 291 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 109 death.

6 April 2020, 09:30 AM Government denies news which claims that COVID-19 can be transmitted through houseflies. #FakeNewsAlert Claim: #COVID19 is transmitted through houseflies Fact: No, COVID-19 is not transmitted through houseflies. Via @WHO pic.twitter.com/Oa7SPDq5Jd — PIB in Rajasthan (@PIBJaipur) April 6, 2020

6 April 2020, 09:10 AM Madhya Pradesh: A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal; death toll reaches 14 in the state. (PTI report)

