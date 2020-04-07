India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: Over 22,000 govt-run relief camps active across India to give shelter, food to needy amid lockdown, Centre informs SC

7 April 2020, 18:41 PM Iran: The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen to more than 62,000 and the death toll is nearing 4,000, according to health ministry data announced on Tuesday



7 April 2020, 18:38 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today. 125 cases in all now; 118 active cases; 24 in Jammu Division, 94 in Kashmir.

7 April 2020, 18:36 PM TN Health secretary, Beela Rajesh: 69 positive cases reported today including 1 death. 690 cases totally in TN (includes 7 deaths, 19 recovered and discharged). 636 cases are connected to Delhi Jamaat.



7 April 2020, 18:31 PM Supreme Court to hear a PIL on April 13 seeking uninterrupted food supply & medical treatment in zoos amid lockdown.



7 April 2020, 18:29 PM Head constable of Hyderabad police tests COVID-19 positive, 17 cops in quarantine: Officials.



7 April 2020, 18:26 PM Tamil Nadu: One more COVID-19 death reported in TN; Toll rises to seven. 69 more test coronavirus positive, take the tally to 690.

7 April 2020, 18:13 PM Over 22,000 govt-run relief camps functional across the country to provide shelter, food to the needy during lockdown, Centre informs Supreme Court.

7 April 2020, 18:12 PM Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea for immediate evacuation of Indian students stranded in UK.



7 April 2020, 18:11 PM PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Stefan Lofven, PM of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts. Both leaders agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists, which would also contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19. The two leaders promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other’s citizens, who may be stranded due to ongoing travel restrictions. They also agreed that their officials would remain in touch to optimise availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19.

7 April 2020, 18:08 PM Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till April 30. IRCTC runs three trains as of now, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express.



7 April 2020, 17:45 PM Delhi Government has given phone numbers of 1950 people related to Tablighi Jamaat to Delhi Police. All these people were removed from Nizamuddin Markaz recently.



7 April 2020, 17:33 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which 168 are connected to Tablighi Jamaat.



7 April 2020, 17:30 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: In West Bengal death toll due to coronavirus rises to 5 whereas, 8 new cases have been reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 69.



7 April 2020, 17:24 PM Health Department, Karnataka: 12 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 175 which including 25 discharge and 4 deaths.



7 April 2020, 17:17 PM School Education Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu: In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, students of Class 1 to 9 of Jammu division to be promoted to next class & all examinees, who appeared in Class 11 examination falling under Jammu Division to be the promoted to Class 12.



7 April 2020, 17:08 PM 8 Kyrgyzstan nationals, quarantined in Karnataka's Bidar district, booked for violating visa rules by indulging in Islamic missionary activities, says Police.

7 April 2020, 17:07 PM In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury appeals to him that care should be taken to ensure that Tablighi Jamaat congregation incident is not made into an excuse to target the Muslim community.

7 April 2020, 16:58 PM Maharashtra: Cops at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' will be tested for coronavirus, says Maharashtra home minister, a day after tea-stall owner near the bungalow tested positive.

7 April 2020, 16:57 PM Haryana: Police station set up in Panchkula to fight crime against women takes on additional responsibility -- preparing food for underprivileged hit by the lockdown.

7 April 2020, 16:46 PM Health Ministry: Over 1,07,006 COVID-19 tests have been done till now.



7 April 2020, 16:44 PM Health Ministry: Study suggests that if people will follow lockdown and social distancing, a COVID-19 positive patient can only infect 2.5 people in 30 days.



7 April 2020, 16:28 PM Health ministry: Total COVID-19 cases in country rise to 4,421; 354 of them reported since Monday.

7 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health ministry: ICMR study suggests 1 COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if he/she doesn't follow lockdown, social distancing.



7 April 2020, 16:04 PM Don't step out for Hanuman Jayanti, Shab-e-Baraat, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar amid coronavirus lockdown.



7 April 2020, 15:44 PM Will extend lockdown if need arises, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan.



7 April 2020, 15:36 PM Rajasthan Health Department: Three more positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328.



7 April 2020, 15:34 PM Srinagar District Administration: In view of the prevailing health situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak, DM Shahid Choudhary has issued an order prohibiting all sorts of religious congregations and public movement on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar.



7 April 2020, 15:32 PM Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: Three deaths have been reported in Pune today till now. All patients were COVID-19 positive and are cases of comorbidity. The death toll in Pune rises to 8.



7 April 2020, 15:18 PM WhatsApp tightens limit on message forwarding to curb spread of COVID-19 misinformation: In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus, WhatsApp has decided to limit the frequently forwarded messages by users to one chat at a time. This limit will be in place once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. The move comes at a time when several nations, including India, are initiating measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news related to the pandemic on social media platforms.

7 April 2020, 14:56 PM MHA writes to states to ensure smooth and hassle-free supply of medical oxygen across the country. All Manufacturing units of medical oxygen and related items, their transport/cross land border movements, workers engaged in factories exempted from.

7 April 2020, 14:47 PM Two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel and 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Bhubaneshwar (Odisha). Two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel & 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) yesterday for the setting up of medical lab & facilities. pic.twitter.com/kMFXMllR9o — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 14:37 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 7) unveiled a 5T plan to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital. The 5T plan unveiled by CM Kejriwal includes testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking.

7 April 2020, 14:31 PM Gujarat govt adopts cluster containment plan in select hotspots: The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to implement a cluster containment plan across 15 localities in these four cities, a week ahead of the national lockdown ends on April 14. Adoption of the action plan means enforcing a complete lockdown of these areas, a senior Health department official said.

7 April 2020, 14:28 PM Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi: Order proportionate reduction of 30 pc in expenditure budget, other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes. All foreign visits of President, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold.

7 April 2020, 14:26 PM Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, says, ''Transfer all money under 'PM Cares' fund to 'Prime Ministers National Relief Fund' for efficiency, transparency, accountability.''

7 April 2020, 13:36 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done.

7 April 2020, 13:33 PM Tablighi Jamat: Mumbai police registers case against 150 members of Tablighi Jamat, who had attended Markaz in Delhi. The case is registered under section 188 (disobedience of order), 269 ( Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment ) and 270 ( malign act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.



7 April 2020, 13:28 PM Karnataka: 12 new coronavirus cases reported. Total cases in the state stand at 175 including 4 death and 25 recovered cases.

7 April 2020, 13:20 PM Maharashtra: Mumbai police confirmed that 10 people who resided in Dharavi for few days after returning from Nizamuddin, Delhi have been identified and traced. They resided in the flat of the first Dharavi positive case of Coronavirus on April 1. They were from Kerala and had left for it from here. (ANI input)

7 April 2020, 13:18 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press conference: Delhi has total of 525 COVID-19 cases. 2450 beds are fully dedicated to deal with corona patients in government hospitals and 400 beds in private hospitals. Plan to deal with 30,000 coronavirus active patient already prepared.

7 April 2020, 13:08 PM Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shares 5 point plan to fight corona We have prepared a 5 point plan to make sure Delhi is ready to fight Corona. https://t.co/4sVLLV9QYO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 12:31 PM Andhra Pradesh: One more death due to COVID-19, toll rises to 4. (PTI info)

7 April 2020, 12:02 PM Tablighi Jammat: 10 forensics team which went to Markz building for investigation sent to quarantine. Five members of FSL who went for forensic examination in Markaz have also been asked by the director to stay in the house quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. The rest of the family at home is also asked to stay away from them. Although the team went with the entire PPE, it has been ordered as a precautionary measure.

7 April 2020, 11:58 AM Haryana: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported from Haryana. 350 samples tested in the past 3 days. Reports of 130 samples still awaited.

7 April 2020, 11:50 AM Maharashtra: 23 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra. Total number of cases stands at 891. The new cases include 1 case from Sangali, 4 from Pmc , Anagar reports 3, 2 in Buldhana, 10 in Bmc Mumbai, 1 in Thane and 2 in Nagpur.

7 April 2020, 11:10 AM Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi Police registers FIR against Nizamuddin Markaz returnees Mohd. Fahad and Adnan Zahir after they created ruckus at Narela quarantine facility and excreted in the corridor and not at the designated toilet. They are suspects of coronavirus and have put life of people at risk.

7 April 2020, 10:56 AM Madhya Pradesh: All the health workers fighting COVID19 to get Rs 50 lakh health insurance by the Indian Government. Apart from the health department, health security of Rs 50 lakhs will also be provided to corona fighters including police, departments of revenue, urban development, etc by the Madhya Pradesh govt, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. कोरोना के योद्धाओं को प्रणाम! भारत सरकार द्वारा #COVID19 से लड़ने वाले सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का ₹50 लाख का बीमा किया गया। मप्र शासन द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अलावा राजस्व, पुलिस, नगरीय विकास आदि विभागों के कोरोना से लड़ रहे जांबाजों को भी 50 लाख की सुरक्षा।#MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QeM6fJRIG1 — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 10:44 AM India drops anti-dumping probe against MEG imports from Saudi Arabia: India has dropped an anti-dumping investigation over imports of polyester feedstock monoethylene glycol (MEG) from Saudi Arabia, but will continue the effort against Kuwait, Oman, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, the government said. (Reuters report)