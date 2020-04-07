India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: Telangana's COVID-19 positive cases touch 364 with 7 deaths

7 April 2020, 21:45 PM Uttar Pradesh: 200 people, suspected of coronavirus infection in Noida taken to quarantine centres.



7 April 2020, 21:32 PM Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says, "Dealing with COVID-19 is like fighting a war with an unknown enemy." He also tweeted, "On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, I salute all the health personnel who are our frontline warriors in the War Against #Covid19. I am sure with your strong commitment & hard work, Punjab will triumph over this unprecedented crisis."

7 April 2020, 21:26 PM Haryana: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 129 after 33 people test positive on Tuesday.



7 April 2020, 21:25 PM Jammu and Kashmir: Number of coronavirus cases in J&K rises to 125 after 15 new infections were detected.



7 April 2020, 21:24 PM Gujarat: Ten more COVID-19 cases reported in the state; count climbs to 175.



7 April 2020, 21:24 PM Maharashtra: 150 new patients take state's coronavirus cases to 1,000-mark, Mumbai worst-hit.



7 April 2020, 21:17 PM Delhi government: Now only 3 private hospitals will treat coronavirus patients. These three have separate wings. Gangaram's Kolmate - 42 beds, Saket Max Hospital's E Wing-36, and Apollo Hospital Sarita Vihar's a separate wing - 50 beds. Other hospitals have also been asked to be in standby when needed.

7 April 2020, 20:52 PM Maharashtra: With five new deaths, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll rises to 40.



7 April 2020, 20:51 PM Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump shows his aggression against China and WHO saying, "Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on."

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?

7 April 2020, 20:48 PM Gujarat: With two more deaths due to COVID-19, toll reaches 15 in the state.



7 April 2020, 20:47 PM Assam Police launches tele-counselling helpline numbers to provide psychological support to people struggling during coronavirus lockdown.



7 April 2020, 20:46 PM Bihar: 2 women in Siwan district test positive for coronavirus. COVID-19 cases rise to 34 in the state.

7 April 2020, 20:42 PM Maharashtra reports 12 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, toll jumps to 64: Health official



7 April 2020, 20:41 PM Delhi: 25 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, 2 deaths reported in Delhi in last 24 hours.



7 April 2020, 20:19 PM Assam govt announces 30-per cent cut in salary of chief minister, ministers and MLAs for one year to save money to fight against COVID-19.

7 April 2020, 19:40 PM COVID-19 death count in India rises to 124, confirmed cases climb to 4,789. 508 new cases including 13 deaths in last 24 hours.

7 April 2020, 19:37 PM Couple in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district names son as "Lockdown" to hail fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

7 April 2020, 19:18 PM Govt deposits Rs 7,825 in accounts of 15.65cr women under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

7 April 2020, 18:41 PM Iran: The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen to more than 62,000 and the death toll is nearing 4,000, according to health ministry data announced on Tuesday



7 April 2020, 18:38 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today. 125 cases in all now; 118 active cases; 24 in Jammu Division, 94 in Kashmir.

7 April 2020, 18:36 PM TN Health secretary, Beela Rajesh: 69 positive cases reported today including 1 death. 690 cases totally in TN (includes 7 deaths, 19 recovered and discharged). 636 cases are connected to Delhi Jamaat.



7 April 2020, 18:31 PM Supreme Court to hear a PIL on April 13 seeking uninterrupted food supply & medical treatment in zoos amid lockdown.



7 April 2020, 18:29 PM Head constable of Hyderabad police tests COVID-19 positive, 17 cops in quarantine: Officials.



7 April 2020, 18:26 PM Tamil Nadu: One more COVID-19 death reported in TN; Toll rises to seven. 69 more test coronavirus positive, take the tally to 690.

7 April 2020, 18:13 PM Over 22,000 govt-run relief camps functional across the country to provide shelter, food to the needy during lockdown, Centre informs Supreme Court.

7 April 2020, 18:12 PM Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea for immediate evacuation of Indian students stranded in UK.



7 April 2020, 18:11 PM PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Stefan Lofven, PM of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts. Both leaders agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists, which would also contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19. The two leaders promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other’s citizens, who may be stranded due to ongoing travel restrictions. They also agreed that their officials would remain in touch to optimise availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19.

7 April 2020, 18:08 PM Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till April 30. IRCTC runs three trains as of now, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express.



7 April 2020, 17:45 PM Delhi Government has given phone numbers of 1950 people related to Tablighi Jamaat to Delhi Police. All these people were removed from Nizamuddin Markaz recently.



7 April 2020, 17:33 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which 168 are connected to Tablighi Jamaat.



7 April 2020, 17:30 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: In West Bengal death toll due to coronavirus rises to 5 whereas, 8 new cases have been reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 69.



7 April 2020, 17:24 PM Health Department, Karnataka: 12 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 175 which including 25 discharge and 4 deaths.



7 April 2020, 17:17 PM School Education Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu: In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, students of Class 1 to 9 of Jammu division to be promoted to next class & all examinees, who appeared in Class 11 examination falling under Jammu Division to be the promoted to Class 12.



7 April 2020, 17:08 PM 8 Kyrgyzstan nationals, quarantined in Karnataka's Bidar district, booked for violating visa rules by indulging in Islamic missionary activities, says Police.

7 April 2020, 17:07 PM In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury appeals to him that care should be taken to ensure that Tablighi Jamaat congregation incident is not made into an excuse to target the Muslim community.

7 April 2020, 16:58 PM Maharashtra: Cops at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' will be tested for coronavirus, says Maharashtra home minister, a day after tea-stall owner near the bungalow tested positive.

7 April 2020, 16:57 PM Haryana: Police station set up in Panchkula to fight crime against women takes on additional responsibility -- preparing food for underprivileged hit by the lockdown.

7 April 2020, 16:46 PM Health Ministry: Over 1,07,006 COVID-19 tests have been done till now.



7 April 2020, 16:44 PM Health Ministry: Study suggests that if people will follow lockdown and social distancing, a COVID-19 positive patient can only infect 2.5 people in 30 days.



7 April 2020, 16:28 PM Health ministry: Total COVID-19 cases in country rise to 4,421; 354 of them reported since Monday.

7 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health ministry: ICMR study suggests 1 COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if he/she doesn't follow lockdown, social distancing.



7 April 2020, 16:04 PM Don't step out for Hanuman Jayanti, Shab-e-Baraat, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar amid coronavirus lockdown.



7 April 2020, 15:44 PM Will extend lockdown if need arises, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan.



7 April 2020, 15:36 PM Rajasthan Health Department: Three more positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328.



7 April 2020, 15:34 PM Srinagar District Administration: In view of the prevailing health situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak, DM Shahid Choudhary has issued an order prohibiting all sorts of religious congregations and public movement on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar.



7 April 2020, 15:32 PM Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: Three deaths have been reported in Pune today till now. All patients were COVID-19 positive and are cases of comorbidity. The death toll in Pune rises to 8.



7 April 2020, 15:18 PM WhatsApp tightens limit on message forwarding to curb spread of COVID-19 misinformation: In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus, WhatsApp has decided to limit the frequently forwarded messages by users to one chat at a time. This limit will be in place once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. The move comes at a time when several nations, including India, are initiating measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news related to the pandemic on social media platforms.

7 April 2020, 14:56 PM MHA writes to states to ensure smooth and hassle-free supply of medical oxygen across the country. All Manufacturing units of medical oxygen and related items, their transport/cross land border movements, workers engaged in factories exempted from.

7 April 2020, 14:47 PM Two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel and 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Bhubaneshwar (Odisha).