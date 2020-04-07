India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: Wearing masks at public places made mandatory in Chandigarh

As India continues to battle against coronavirus with the lockdown entering the 14th day on Tuesday (April 7, 2020), the total number of cases reached 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST. 5 deaths and 354 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).

PM Modi indicated some easing of restrictions in a phased manner after the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14 but asked the countrymen to be ready for a long battle against the outbreak. He also addressed the party workers where he asked the countrymen to feel neither tired nor defeated in this long fight.

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he said that the government must work on war footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan, according to an official statement.

The deadly virus has infected over 13 lakh people across the globe and has taken over 72,638 lives around the world.

This live blog brings you all updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: