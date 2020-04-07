India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: Will extend lockdown if need arises, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

7 April 2020, 16:04 PM Don't step out for Hanuman Jayanti, Shab-e-Baraat, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar amid coronavirus lockdown.



7 April 2020, 15:44 PM Will extend lockdown if need arises, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan.



7 April 2020, 15:36 PM Rajasthan Health Department: Three more positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328.



7 April 2020, 15:34 PM Srinagar District Administration: In view of the prevailing health situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak, DM Shahid Choudhary has issued an order prohibiting all sorts of religious congregations and public movement on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar.



7 April 2020, 15:32 PM Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: Three deaths have been reported in Pune today till now. All patients were COVID-19 positive and are cases of comorbidity. The death toll in Pune rises to 8.



7 April 2020, 15:18 PM WhatsApp tightens limit on message forwarding to curb spread of COVID-19 misinformation: In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus, WhatsApp has decided to limit the frequently forwarded messages by users to one chat at a time. This limit will be in place once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. The move comes at a time when several nations, including India, are initiating measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news related to the pandemic on social media platforms.

7 April 2020, 14:56 PM MHA writes to states to ensure smooth and hassle-free supply of medical oxygen across the country. All Manufacturing units of medical oxygen and related items, their transport/cross land border movements, workers engaged in factories exempted from.

7 April 2020, 14:47 PM Two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel and 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Bhubaneshwar (Odisha). Two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel & 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) yesterday for the setting up of medical lab & facilities. pic.twitter.com/kMFXMllR9o — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 14:37 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 7) unveiled a 5T plan to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital. The 5T plan unveiled by CM Kejriwal includes testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking.

7 April 2020, 14:31 PM Gujarat govt adopts cluster containment plan in select hotspots: The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to implement a cluster containment plan across 15 localities in these four cities, a week ahead of the national lockdown ends on April 14. Adoption of the action plan means enforcing a complete lockdown of these areas, a senior Health department official said.

7 April 2020, 14:28 PM Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi: Order proportionate reduction of 30 pc in expenditure budget, other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes. All foreign visits of President, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold.

7 April 2020, 14:26 PM Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, says, ''Transfer all money under 'PM Cares' fund to 'Prime Ministers National Relief Fund' for efficiency, transparency, accountability.''

7 April 2020, 13:36 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done.

7 April 2020, 13:33 PM Tablighi Jamat: Mumbai police registers case against 150 members of Tablighi Jamat, who had attended Markaz in Delhi. The case is registered under section 188 (disobedience of order), 269 ( Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment ) and 270 ( malign act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.



7 April 2020, 13:28 PM Karnataka: 12 new coronavirus cases reported. Total cases in the state stand at 175 including 4 death and 25 recovered cases.

7 April 2020, 13:20 PM Maharashtra: Mumbai police confirmed that 10 people who resided in Dharavi for few days after returning from Nizamuddin, Delhi have been identified and traced. They resided in the flat of the first Dharavi positive case of Coronavirus on April 1. They were from Kerala and had left for it from here. (ANI input)

7 April 2020, 13:18 PM Arvind Kejriwal Press conference: Delhi has total of 525 COVID-19 cases. 2450 beds are fully dedicated to deal with corona patients in government hospitals and 400 beds in private hospitals. Plan to deal with 30,000 coronavirus active patient already prepared.

7 April 2020, 13:08 PM Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shares 5 point plan to fight corona We have prepared a 5 point plan to make sure Delhi is ready to fight Corona. https://t.co/4sVLLV9QYO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 12:31 PM Andhra Pradesh: One more death due to COVID-19, toll rises to 4. (PTI info)

7 April 2020, 12:02 PM Tablighi Jammat: 10 forensics team which went to Markz building for investigation sent to quarantine. Five members of FSL who went for forensic examination in Markaz have also been asked by the director to stay in the house quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. The rest of the family at home is also asked to stay away from them. Although the team went with the entire PPE, it has been ordered as a precautionary measure.

7 April 2020, 11:58 AM Haryana: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported from Haryana. 350 samples tested in the past 3 days. Reports of 130 samples still awaited.

7 April 2020, 11:50 AM Maharashtra: 23 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra. Total number of cases stands at 891. The new cases include 1 case from Sangali, 4 from Pmc , Anagar reports 3, 2 in Buldhana, 10 in Bmc Mumbai, 1 in Thane and 2 in Nagpur.

7 April 2020, 11:10 AM Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi Police registers FIR against Nizamuddin Markaz returnees Mohd. Fahad and Adnan Zahir after they created ruckus at Narela quarantine facility and excreted in the corridor and not at the designated toilet. They are suspects of coronavirus and have put life of people at risk.

7 April 2020, 10:56 AM Madhya Pradesh: All the health workers fighting COVID19 to get Rs 50 lakh health insurance by the Indian Government. Apart from the health department, health security of Rs 50 lakhs will also be provided to corona fighters including police, departments of revenue, urban development, etc by the Madhya Pradesh govt, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. कोरोना के योद्धाओं को प्रणाम! भारत सरकार द्वारा #COVID19 से लड़ने वाले सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का ₹50 लाख का बीमा किया गया। मप्र शासन द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अलावा राजस्व, पुलिस, नगरीय विकास आदि विभागों के कोरोना से लड़ रहे जांबाजों को भी 50 लाख की सुरक्षा।#MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QeM6fJRIG1 — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 10:44 AM India drops anti-dumping probe against MEG imports from Saudi Arabia: India has dropped an anti-dumping investigation over imports of polyester feedstock monoethylene glycol (MEG) from Saudi Arabia, but will continue the effort against Kuwait, Oman, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, the government said. (Reuters report)

7 April 2020, 10:34 AM PIB rejects media report claiming COVID-19 tracker AarogyaSetu is a surveillance App: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the government’s nodal agency, has rejected a media report claiming that the newly launched AarogyaSetu is a surveillance App. Taking to its Twitter handle, the PIB tweeted, “Claim: a prominent newspaper has alleged in an Op-Ed that #AarogyaSetu will be used for surveillance.’’

7 April 2020, 10:26 AM Meghalaya: Schools and educational institutions to remain closed till April 30. MGNREGA activities to be allowed to resume in respective villages. Wages and material components to tune of Rs 534.6573 crore sanctioned and released to respective BDOs for wages' payments and clearing materials bill, says state govt. (ANI Input)

7 April 2020, 09:52 AM Muskurayega India anthem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the efforts of film fraternity for their attempt to bring positivity among Indians with hope anthem `Muskurayega India` amid coronavirus crisis. Sharing the optimism filled anthem on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Phir muskurayega India... Phir jeet jayega India... India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity. फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया... फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया... India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 09:48 AM Delhi COVID-19: Delhi govt to conduct over 1 Lakh tests in the next few days and random testing to be done in hotspots. Quarantine centers being set up in large numbers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to brief today at 1 pm about a 5 point plan, formed in the view of the increase COVID19 cases.

7 April 2020, 09:24 AM Rajasthan: 24 new cases reported till 9 am on Tuesday. The new cases include four positive cases from Banswara district, one from Churu district, three positive from Jaipur, seven positives from Jaisalmer, 9 positives from Jodhpur district. Total number of cases stands at 325.

7 April 2020, 08:58 AM COVID-19 data India: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST.

7 April 2020, 08:56 AM China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases: Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day. However, the National Health Commission received reports of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all of which were imported, Xinhua reported. (ANI report)

7 April 2020, 08:38 AM Worl Health Day: PM Modi lauds doctors, nurses and health care workers for their contribution to bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 08:34 AM World Health Day: PM Modi wishes people good health asks them to follow social distancing in order to protect their lives. This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 08:10 AM West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appeals West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and other MPs, MLAs to take 30% pay cut for a year as a contribution in COVID-19 efforts. PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30% pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts. President, VP and Governors also take 30% pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30% pay cut for a year to boost govt’s Covid-19 efforts. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 7, 2020

7 April 2020, 07:39 AM Bhopal: Talaiya Police attacked in Islam Pura on Monday night after they went to remove the crowd on the spot during the lockdown. Two policemen were injured in the incident. The police were attacked with knife. Earlier, there has been an incident of water pouring on the police in the Budhwara area. Police are investigating the matter.

7 April 2020, 07:14 AM Assam: 1182 persons have been arrested and 504 cases registered, so far for violating the coronavirus lockdown, says Sate ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)-Law & Order, GP Singh. (ANI report)



7 April 2020, 07:06 AM India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus: India, the world`s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement. The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and include several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12. (Reuters report)

7 April 2020, 07:01 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes early recovery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, ''Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.'' Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

7 April 2020, 06:57 AM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID-19 symptoms worsen: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to persistent COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (April 6), Downing Street said.