India coronavirus, COVID-19 Live updates, April 8

As the battle against coronavirus continues, the number of people infected with coronavirus in India has increased to 5,193, the death toll has risen to 159 and 356 people have recovered till 10.45 pm (IST) on April 7. This as per the information provided by Zee News reporters, though the figures provided by the Health Ministry figures are slightly different.

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of infections followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

While over 14 lakh positive cases have been recorded from all over the world with more than 81,000 deaths. The US and Spain are the worst-hit countries, followed by Italy and France.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated some easing of restrictions in a phased manner after the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14 but asked the countrymen to be ready for a long battle against the outbreak. He also addressed the party workers where he asked the countrymen to feel neither tired nor defeated in this long fight.