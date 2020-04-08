India coronavirus, COVID-19 Live updates, April 8: PM Modi to have video conference with Chief Ministers on April 11

8 April 2020, 16:38 PM Gautam Budha Nagar DM: Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders.



8 April 2020, 16:24 PM PM Modi to do a video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11.

8 April 2020, 16:20 PM Ghulam Nabi Azad: Around 80 per cent of political parties suggested extension of lockdown at Wednesday's meeting with PM.



8 April 2020, 16:19 PM Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says total active cases of Coronavirus in the state stands at 71.



8 April 2020, 16:18 PM Total 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.



8 April 2020, 16:17 PM Health ministry official: Rise of 773 cases of infection and 32 deaths due to COVID-19 since Tuesday.



8 April 2020, 15:58 PM Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Restrictions to be lifted once COVID-19 is under control, poses no danger.

These Restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians. I thank everyone for their cooperation & help in these testing times. Together we shall overcome & emerge stronger.

8 April 2020, 15:37 PM Maharashtra: Wearing masks at public places made mandatory in Mumbai, orders BMC commissioner.

8 April 2020, 14:33 PM 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh to be sealed till April 13, essential items to be delivered at home

8 April 2020, 13:25 PM Delhi Police puts up hoardings asking people to stay at home during Shab-e-Barat and abide by the lockdown regulations. "Do not spread chaos by getting out on the bike," the police said. Also, they sought cooperation from religious leaders in the matter.

8 April 2020, 13:16 PM Gujarat's coronavirus update on Wednesday 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm:

Total cases - 179

Active cases - 138

Deaths - 16

Cured - 25

8 April 2020, 13:01 PM Six new positive cases, one death reported from Karnataka between April 7 2020, 5:00 pm to April 8 2020, 12:00 noon. Total 181 COVID-19 positive cases with 5 deaths and 28 cured.

8 April 2020, 12:57 PM Agra reported its first coronavirus-related death, a 76-year-old woman dies after contracting coronavirus infection. She was admitted to S N Medical College after found to be COVID-19 positive, the District Magistrate confirmed.

8 April 2020, 12:24 PM One paramedic, of the 108 doctors and nurses who were quarantined, found positive in Delhi's Gangaram hospital. The patient who reached Gangaram was also sent from Agrasen Hospital. The patient was admitted there for two days.

8 April 2020, 12:14 PM About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned. The International Labour Organization (ILO) in its report titled 'ILO Monitor 2nd edition: COVID-19 and the world of work', describes coronavirus pandemic as "the worst global crisis since World War II". "Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies. We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said on Tuesday.

8 April 2020, 12:09 PM Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Wednesday taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said. Read more here

8 April 2020, 12:07 PM US has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of COVID-19 patients. Last week, Trump had requested PM Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. Read more here

8 April 2020, 11:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs all party meet on COVID-19 crisis via video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh by his side.

8 April 2020, 11:26 AM The number of coronavirus infected patients in Maharashtra has increased to 1078. A total of 64 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra till last night which includes 40 deaths in Mumbai. Number of 60 positive COVID-19 patients found on Wednesday: -

Pune Pmc - 9

Anagar - 1

Mumbai Bmc - 44

Nagpur - 4

Akola - 1

Buldhana - 1

8 April 2020, 11:15 AM Eight people, including 2 doctors and 4 nurses from Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Hospital have reported to be coronavirus positive. A notice has been issued to the people who came to the hospital from March 13 to April 7 with instructions to stay at home for 15 days.

8 April 2020, 11:10 AM The Crime Branch team investigating the Markaz seized 6 to 7 registers from the building with the information about people coming to Markaz. The team has also questioned some people related to the Markaz.

8 April 2020, 11:03 AM A 93-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife 'miraculously' recovered from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala's Kottayam. Read more here

8 April 2020, 10:41 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of positive cases to 329.

8 April 2020, 10:05 AM The number of people infected with COVID-19 in India has increased to 5,194, the death toll has risen to 149, as per data by Health Ministry on April 8.

8 April 2020, 09:58 AM In response to the news report about a tiger at USA zoo testing positive for coronavirus, PETA India in a statement said: "While humans can spread the coronavirus to certain other animals, no cat of any size or dog is known to have spread it to humans. So infected humans, like the tiger's keeper, must take precautions not to infect the animals around them. Since wildlife and filthy factory farms are reportedly linked to the transmission of SARS, bird flu, swine flu, and other viruses to humans – and the wet markets in which chickens, pigs, and wild animals of various species are sold for human consumption are also reported to be breeding grounds for pathogens – none of these places are going to be safe."

8 April 2020, 09:08 AM An Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police has tested positive for COVID-19, he has been shifted to AIIMS. Last week he had complained of fever. The ASI was posted in traffic department and cops are ascertaining how he contracted the coronavirus. First case of Delhi Police personnel testing positive for coronavirus.



8 April 2020, 09:01 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss COVID-19 crisis via video conference on Wednesday at 10:45 am with leaders of other political parties in Parliament. He will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

8 April 2020, 08:52 AM Some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility in Dwarka after which a complaint was filed by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which an FIR was registered. Delhi Police

8 April 2020, 08:43 AM An FIR has been registered, under Sections 269 & 270 of the IPC, against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine at the premises of a quarantine facility under Dwarka North Police Station area: Delhi Police

8 April 2020, 08:34 AM In an effort to dispel rumours, the PIB tweeted that WhatsApp is not showing three ticks for a message, with the third tick being that government has taken notice of a message. It is to be noted that a single tick is shown in front of a WhatsApp message when it is sent, two ticks when the message is received by the other person and both ticks turn Blue when the other person reads the message. Read more here

8 April 2020, 08:26 AM The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric responds to whether Secretary General Guterres has a comment on the US President Donald Trump's tweet in which he slammed the WHO of being 'China centric' and hinted of action against the world health body. Read more here

8 April 2020, 07:46 AM Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park is taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19, after a tiger in US tested positive. Zoo's Director Rajkumar Jadhav says, "Central Zoo authority has laid guidelines for all zoos, we're practicing high standards of hygiene here". (ANI)

8 April 2020, 07:30 AM Four new cases of coronavirus reported all from Begusarai, their travel history is being traced, Health Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. Coronavirus positive cases stands at 38, 15 patients cured

Death - 1

Munger: 7, Patna: 5, Nalanda: 2, Siwan: 10, Lakhisarai: 1, Begusarai: 3, Gaya: 5, Gopalganj: 3, Saran: 1, Bhagalpur: 1