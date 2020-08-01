हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: With 1,862 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 40,269

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 1, 2020 - 08:31
Comments |

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 16 lakh on Friday (July 31) with highest single-day surge of 55,078 new cases, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 9  am showed.

This was the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. 

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 percent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 percent. The positivity rate stands at 8.57 percent. 

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state and has 4,11,798 total cases, including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 2,39,978 cases and then Delhi, which logged 1,34,403 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 1,88,32,970 samples have been tested up to July 30 with 6,42,588 being examined on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

1 August 2020, 06:41 AM

1,147 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally 42,083, active cases 11,558; toll rises to 680 with 13 more deaths.

1 August 2020, 06:40 AM

1,862 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 40,269, active cases 9,811; toll rises to 98 with 4 more deaths: Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

1 August 2020, 06:37 AM

Highest single-day spike of 826 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally 11,314, active cases 6,894; toll rises to 106 with 3 more deaths. (PTI input)

