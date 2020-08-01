LIVE: With 1,862 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 40,269

1 August 2020, 06:41 AM
1,147 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally 42,083, active cases 11,558; toll rises to 680 with 13 more deaths.
1 August 2020, 06:40 AM
1,862 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 40,269, active cases 9,811; toll rises to 98 with 4 more deaths: Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Discharge Alert
patients have been discharged today.
S0 gratifying to see so many patients recovering & returning to their families! Wonderful work by doctors indeed
Total Discharged Patients: 30357
Active Patients: 9811
11:10 PM/July 31#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/97ixtGCmBm
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2020
1 August 2020, 06:37 AM
Highest single-day spike of 826 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally 11,314, active cases 6,894; toll rises to 106 with 3 more deaths. (PTI input)