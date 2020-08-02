LIVE: Jharkhand reports 738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 12,104

India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday (August 1) with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 9 am showed.

At present, there are 5,65,103 active cases in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 percent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 percent, the data stated.

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. Of the total 36,511 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 14,994, followed by 3,963 in Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh and 867 in Madhya Pradesh, the data showed.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5, 25,689 being tested on Friday.

