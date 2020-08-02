LIVE: Jharkhand reports 738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 12,104

2 August 2020, 07:31 AM
Jharkhand: 738 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total number of cases rises to 12,104 including 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths as per the state health department.
2 August 2020, 06:34 AM
West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 1,629 with highest single-day fatality of 48; record 2,589 new cases take tally to 72,777. (PTI input)
2 August 2020, 06:33 AM
A 110-year-old woman has recovered from COVID19 and discharged in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, say officials.
2 August 2020, 06:32 AM
Maharashtra: At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district test positive for COVID-19.
2 August 2020, 06:31 AM
Punjab reports its sharpest single-day spike of 944 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period increases death toll to 405. (PTI input)