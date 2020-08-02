हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Jharkhand reports 738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 12,104

India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 2, 2020 - 07:33
India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday (August 1) with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 9 am showed.

At present, there are 5,65,103 active cases in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 percent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 percent, the data stated.

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. Of the total 36,511 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 14,994, followed by 3,963 in Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh and 867 in Madhya Pradesh, the data showed.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5, 25,689 being tested on Friday.

Stay tuned to Zee News for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

2 August 2020, 07:31 AM

Jharkhand: 738 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total number of cases rises to 12,104 including 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths as per the state health department.

2 August 2020, 06:34 AM

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 1,629 with highest single-day fatality of 48; record 2,589 new cases take tally to 72,777. (PTI input)

2 August 2020, 06:33 AM

A 110-year-old woman has recovered from COVID19 and discharged in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, say officials.

2 August 2020, 06:32 AM

Maharashtra: At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district test positive for COVID-19.

2 August 2020, 06:31 AM

Punjab reports its sharpest single-day spike of 944 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period increases death toll to 405. (PTI input)

