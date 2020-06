New Delhi: India records 566840 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 infections which includes 215125 active cases, 334822 recovered/migrated cases and 16,893 deaths as per the data by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (June 30). While the recovery rate was at 59.06 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a major announcement on Tuesday extended the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020. Under this scheme, over 80 crore people will get five kg of wheat or five kg of rice per month. He said that every family will also get one kg chana every month until November 2020. The entire cost of this initiative will cost over Rs 90,000 crore

He also thanked the farmers and taxpayers for handling the COVID-19 crisis and stated that it was because of their hard work and sincerity that the government was able to help and provide food to the poor and migrants.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and across the world: