LIVE: Goa reports117 new COVID19 cases, state's tally at 2368

India on Saturday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8 lakh mark. As per the  Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,20,916  as per out of which 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,387 have been cured and migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 09:01
Comments |

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

12 July 2020, 09:01 AM

Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2.

12 July 2020, 07:47 AM

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 178 to 22,923; four more deaths take toll to 1,515, as per the state health department.

12 July 2020, 07:46 AM

Maharashtra's coronavirus case count rises to 2,46,600 with highest single-day spike of 8,139, death toll rises by 223 to 10,116: Health department

12 July 2020, 07:45 AM

Goa: 117 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally at 2,368 which includes 928 active cases; death toll rises to 12 with 3 more deaths. (PTI report)

  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

