LIVE: Goa reports117 new COVID19 cases, state's tally at 2368

India on Saturday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8 lakh mark. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,20,916 as per out of which 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,387 have been cured and migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

