LIVE: Goa reports117 new COVID19 cases, state's tally at 2368

12 July 2020, 09:01 AM
Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2.
Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in #COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2. pic.twitter.com/YMUrzvMzFQ
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
12 July 2020, 07:47 AM
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 178 to 22,923; four more deaths take toll to 1,515, as per the state health department.
12 July 2020, 07:46 AM
Maharashtra's coronavirus case count rises to 2,46,600 with highest single-day spike of 8,139, death toll rises by 223 to 10,116: Health department
12 July 2020, 07:45 AM
Goa: 117 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally at 2,368 which includes 928 active cases; death toll rises to 12 with 3 more deaths. (PTI report)