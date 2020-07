New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday crossed the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. With this the total mounted to 10,03,832 while the death toll climbed to 25,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,35,757 while there are 3,42,473 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The recovery rate is 63.34 percent.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to COVID-19.

