LIVE: Goa reports 196 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 3,853

21 July 2020, 06:34 AM
Punjab: 411 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 10,510, active cases 3,130; toll rises to 262 with 8 more deaths. (PTI input)
21 July 2020, 06:30 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Highest single-day spike 110 COVID19 cases in the state, tally 1,632, active cases 475. (PTI input)
21 July 2020, 06:29 AM
Bihar: 1,076 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 27,455, active cases 9,732; toll rises to 187 with 8 more deaths.
21 July 2020, 06:27 AM
Goa: 196 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 3,853, active cases 1,469; toll rises to 23 with another death.