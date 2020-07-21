हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Goa reports 196 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 3,853

India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally past the 11-lakh mark on Monday (July 20,2020). India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the ten-lakh mark.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 06:34
India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally past the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,18,043.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the ten-lakh mark.

There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 62.61 percent. This is the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,40,47,908 samples have been tested up to July 19 with 2,56,039 samples being tested on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Zee news live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

21 July 2020, 06:34 AM

Punjab: 411 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 10,510, active cases 3,130; toll rises to 262 with 8 more deaths. (PTI input)

21 July 2020, 06:30 AM

Himachal Pradesh: Highest single-day spike 110 COVID19 cases in the state, tally 1,632, active cases 475. (PTI input)

21 July 2020, 06:29 AM

Bihar: 1,076 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 27,455, active cases 9,732; toll rises to 187 with 8 more deaths.

21 July 2020, 06:27 AM

Goa: 196 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 3,853, active cases 1,469; toll rises to 23 with another death.

  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

