LIVE: Sikkim reports 22 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking tally to 460

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday (July 23), while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Around 63.18 percent people have recovered so far.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday.

