India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 30: With 2294 new COVID-19 cases West Bengal's tally rises to 65258; death toll 1490

New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed 15 lakh and now stands at 15,31,669 which includes 9,88,029 recovered cases and death toll over 34,000. Recovery rate recorded is 64.50%. As many as 48,513 new cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This was the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 28 was 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,0855 samples tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

With 9,211 new COVID-19 patients being detected in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra crossed the four lakh-mark while the death toll went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, according to the state Health department bulletin.

