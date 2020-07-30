हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 30: With 2294 new COVID-19 cases West Bengal's tally rises to 65258; death toll 1490

India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed 15 lakh and now stands at 15,31,669 which includes 9,88,029 recovered cases and death toll over 34,000. Recovery rate recorded is 64.50%. As many as 48,513 new cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 06:52
New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed 15 lakh and now stands at 15,31,669 which includes 9,88,029 recovered cases and death toll over 34,000. Recovery rate recorded is 64.50%. As many as 48,513 new cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This was the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 28 was 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,0855 samples tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

With 9,211 new COVID-19 patients being detected in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra crossed the four lakh-mark while the death toll went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, according to the state Health department bulletin.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

30 July 2020, 06:51 AM

US records 1,267 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the death toll from coronavirus in the US hit 150,000 on Wednesday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

30 July 2020, 06:47 AM

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 68,299, with 2,006 new cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said. The number of death cases rose to 491, with five new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 314 to 328, out of 747 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported. (IANS) 

30 July 2020, 06:28 AM

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday after 41 people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin. A total of 2,294 fresh cases of coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258, the bulletin said. (PTI) 

30 July 2020, 06:27 AM

Chhattisgarh reported 314 new COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,600, said State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

