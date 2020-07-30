India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 30: With 2294 new COVID-19 cases West Bengal's tally rises to 65258; death toll 1490

30 July 2020, 06:51 AM
US records 1,267 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the death toll from coronavirus in the US hit 150,000 on Wednesday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
30 July 2020, 06:47 AM
The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 68,299, with 2,006 new cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said. The number of death cases rose to 491, with five new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 314 to 328, out of 747 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported. (IANS)
30 July 2020, 06:28 AM
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday after 41 people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin. A total of 2,294 fresh cases of coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258, the bulletin said. (PTI)
30 July 2020, 06:27 AM
Chhattisgarh reported 314 new COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,600, said State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)