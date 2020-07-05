India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 5

A huge spike of 22,771 new coronavirus patients was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally to 6,48,315 cases. As per the Health Ministry data on Saturday India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,48,315 which includes 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cured/migrated cases.

A total of 18,655 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The recovery rate has improved to 60.80 percent. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections. The death count due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 after 198 new deaths reported on Friday, a health department statement said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday said that the total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: