हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 9: Bengaluru's COVID-19 containment zones rise to 3,181

India's total of coronavirus cases rose to 7,42,417 on Wednesday which includes 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,830 patients that have been cured/discharged while the death toll is at 20,642, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths were reported.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 06:32
Comments |

New Delhi: India's total of coronavirus cases rose to 7,42,417 on Wednesday which includes 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,830 patients that have been cured/discharged while the death toll is at 20,642, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths were reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday informed that a total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID-19 up to July 7. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state reporting 2,17,121 coronavirus cases and 9,250 fatalities. Followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,18,594 cases and 1,636 deaths due to coronavirus. While Delhi has a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Stay tuned for more uodates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and around the world:

9 July 2020, 06:31 AM

Active Covid containment zones in the city have shot up to 3,181 as cases continue to spike, an official said on Wednesday. From 358 active cases at the end of May, Karnataka's number rose up to 4,555 by June 30 and 12,509 by Wednesday. (IANS) 

  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M4S

DNA: First ‘test’ for corona and cricket?