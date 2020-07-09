India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 9: Bengaluru's COVID-19 containment zones rise to 3,181

New Delhi: India's total of coronavirus cases rose to 7,42,417 on Wednesday which includes 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,830 patients that have been cured/discharged while the death toll is at 20,642, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths were reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday informed that a total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID-19 up to July 7. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state reporting 2,17,121 coronavirus cases and 9,250 fatalities. Followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,18,594 cases and 1,636 deaths due to coronavirus. While Delhi has a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

