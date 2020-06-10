India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 10: With 211 new COVID-19 cases Madhya Pradesh's total mounts to 9849

New Delhi: India's number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,66,598 with a record 24-hour spike of 9,987 cases, while the death toll rose to 7,466 with 266 fatalities in the past day. The tally includes nearly 1.29 lakh active cases, with almost the same number of cured cases, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

While on June 8, several states and UTs reopened places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants, which is in line with the Centre's Unlock 1.0 plan. Some states, including Delhik, also allowed hotels to restart subject to the prescribed guidelines for social distancing and personal as well as public hygiene measures.

Meanwhile, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said over five million RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic - have been done in the country. Till June 6, a total of 50,30,700 samples were tested across the country.

Globally, at least 72.27 lakh people have been infected with the number of fatalities touching 4.11 lakh mark.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and around the world: