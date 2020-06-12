LIVE: Mumbai reports 1540 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 53985

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record single-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh.

The government, however, said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread.

As per the Union Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 2,86,579 after a record number of 9,996 cases were reported in 24 hours since Wednesday 8 am.

Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases recorded 3607 new cases of infection between Wednesday night and Thursday evening. With this development, the state's tally stands at 97,648. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its Covid-19 death toll is now 3,590. Tamil Nadu is second only to Maharashtra with 38,716 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 34,687 cases and Gujarat with 22,067 cases.

A few curbs were eased during the four-phase lockdown period itself, while some restrictions are still in force, including on functioning of metro rail, regular international flights and educational institutions, and are to be lifted in a graded manner.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: