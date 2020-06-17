India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 17: Beijing reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new asymptomatic cases

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 08:36
New Delhi: India on Tuesday (June 16, 2020), witnessed another jump of over 10,000 of coronavirus COVID-19 cases on a single-day count taking the total tally to over 3.43 lakh, while the death count rose to 9900 with 380 more fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding consultations with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday (June 17) to discuss ways to conrol the spread of the virus. 

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia and is ranked sixth with regard to the number of recoveries, after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and across the globe:

17 June 2020, 08:28 AM

Beijing reported 31 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday. (IANS) 

17 June 2020, 07:40 AM

Indore reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 4134 in the district, according to a bulletin by Chief Medical and Health Officer. (ANI)

17 June 2020, 07:40 AM

17 June 2020, 06:41 AM

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 47 had returned from other countries. So far, a total of 2,622 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, of which 1,366 are active cases. (ANI)

