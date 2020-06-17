India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 17: Beijing reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new asymptomatic cases

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (June 16, 2020), witnessed another jump of over 10,000 of coronavirus COVID-19 cases on a single-day count taking the total tally to over 3.43 lakh, while the death count rose to 9900 with 380 more fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding consultations with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday (June 17) to discuss ways to conrol the spread of the virus.

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia and is ranked sixth with regard to the number of recoveries, after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and across the globe: