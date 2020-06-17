India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates June 17: Beijing reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new asymptomatic cases

17 June 2020, 08:28 AM
Beijing reported 31 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday. (IANS)
17 June 2020, 07:40 AM
Indore reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 4134 in the district, according to a bulletin by Chief Medical and Health Officer. (ANI)
17 June 2020, 07:40 AM
17 June 2020, 06:41 AM
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 47 had returned from other countries. So far, a total of 2,622 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, of which 1,366 are active cases. (ANI)