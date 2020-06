New Delhi: India's coronavirus related death count on Wednesday recorded a huge jump of more than 2000 while the number of new COVID-19 cases reported was 10974, in the last 24 hours. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,54,065 which includes 1,86,935 cured cases and 11,903 deaths. The recovery rate is at 52.79%, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to conrol the spread of the virus. He made it clear that lockdown will not be imposed again and a period of unlocking has begun.

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

