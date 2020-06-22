LIVE: Bihar reports 162 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 7,665

The coronavirus cases tally in India crossed 4 lakh mark novel on Sunday recording the addition of one more lakh in just eight days including the latest biggest single-day spike of 15,413 cases amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country.

As per the Ministry of Health data, total cases in India surged to 410461 which includes 1,69,451 are active cases while at least 2,27,756 people have been cured of the infection. The total death toll in the country stands at 13,254 and 306 deaths were reported in the last 24 hour.

The recovery rate in India is at 55.48 percent which saw steady improvement over the days.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531, according to the Health ministry's data.

The other states with over 10,000 cases were Madhya Pradesh(11,724) and Haryana(10,223).

