LIVE: Bihar reports 190 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8,678

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 4.90 lakh-mark on Friday with over 17,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases stands at 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 recovered and 15,301 deaths.

With 407 deaths and 17,296 new COVID19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with over 1.47 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,000 deaths while Delhi has reported more than 73,000 COVID cases and over 2,400 fatalities. Nearly 71,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, which is the third worst-hit followed by Gujarat being the fourth worst-hit state in India with nearly 30,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,700 fatalities.

Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of the data showed. The recovery rate is, however, steadily improving to touch 58.24 per cent, the ministry said.

