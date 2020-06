New Delhi: The number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,98,706 in India while the death toll rose to 5,598. The recovery rate reached 48.19% amongst coronavirus patients, the health ministry said.

India on Tuesday became the world’s seventh country to register more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases just a fortnight after crossing the 1-lakh mark, with over 8,000 fresh infections and 219 deaths reported due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday said, “World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner; India has potential, strength, ability. India now needs to manufacture products that are made in India but made for the world.”

PM Modi said that strengthening the economy is one of the top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus.

