India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 4: With 359 COVID-19 fatalities UK's death count mounts to 39,728

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,07,615 including 1,01,497 active cases, 100,303 cured and 5,815 deaths, as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate reached 48.19% amongst coronavirus patients, the health ministry said. India is currently ranked seventh country in the world to register more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in just a fortnight after crossing the 1-lakh mark.

Meanwhile, the union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday took several landmark decisions concerning the farm sector to help boost farmers` incomes and transform the agriculture sector. This includes approval to amendment to the Essential Commodities Act and two ordinances - Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.

