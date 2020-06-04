हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 4: With 359 COVID-19 fatalities UK's death count mounts to 39,728

India on Wednesday reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,07,615 including 1,01,497 active cases, 100,303 cured and 5,815 deaths,  as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 4, 2020 - 06:55
The recovery rate reached 48.19% amongst coronavirus patients, the health ministry said. India is currently ranked seventh country in the world to register more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in just a fortnight after crossing the 1-lakh mark.

Meanwhile, the union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday took several landmark decisions concerning the farm sector to help boost farmers` incomes and transform the agriculture sector. This includes approval to amendment to the Essential Commodities Act and two ordinances - Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19

4 June 2020, 06:55 AM

The Spanish government on Wednesday secured parliament`s backing for a final extension to the state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus epidemic and which will now last until June 21. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought to extend the state of emergency, which grants his government exceptional powers, to allow greater control over people`s mobility as a lockdown that began in mid-March is phased out. (Reuters)

4 June 2020, 06:27 AM

Another 359 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 39,728, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Wednesday. (IANS)

