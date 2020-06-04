India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 4: With 359 COVID-19 fatalities UK's death count mounts to 39,728

4 June 2020, 06:55 AM
The Spanish government on Wednesday secured parliament`s backing for a final extension to the state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus epidemic and which will now last until June 21. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought to extend the state of emergency, which grants his government exceptional powers, to allow greater control over people`s mobility as a lockdown that began in mid-March is phased out. (Reuters)
4 June 2020, 06:27 AM
Another 359 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 39,728, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Wednesday. (IANS)