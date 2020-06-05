India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 5: With 1,359 new cases Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 25,000 mark

5 June 2020, 06:34 AM
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy flagged off a Shramik special train, at Puducherry railway station earlier tonight. The train is carrying around 1119 people. pic.twitter.com/K1Leov6QgK
5 June 2020, 06:23 AM
Odisha: The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June.
The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (04.06.2020) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/twaLgilPKB
5 June 2020, 06:21 AM
Delhi: 1,359 fresh cases take Delhi's COVID-19 tally to over 25K; death toll climbs to 650. (PTI report)