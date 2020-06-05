India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 5: With 1,359 new cases Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 25,000 mark

The number of coronavirus cases in India has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps over a major part of the last two weeks.

On Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 2.16 lakh-mark, while the death toll breached the 6,000-mark as well. With this, India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 75,000 positive cases of infection while the death toll is approaching 2,600. As many as 2,587 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the opening of malls, hotels and restaurants as part of the Centre’s ''Unlock 1.0'' to further open up the country after nearly 70 days of lockdown to curb coronavirus infection.

